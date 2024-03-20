Agritech Innovation Recognised at Startup Mahakumbh: Aavishkaar Group Grants Prize Money of INR 20 Lacs to Over 10 Startups

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 20: Startup Mahakumbh, nation's biggest celebration of the startup ecosystem, commenced yesterday, at Bharat Mandapam, setting the stage for three days of collaboration, inspiration, and transformative discussions.

Day two witnessed a diverse range of activities and sessions across 10 pavilions including AI + SaaS, D2C/Consumer brands, Agritech, Fintech, Deep Tech, Biotech & Pharma, Incubators, Climate Tech, E-sports, and B2B Manufacturing.

The Agritech Pavilion, presented by NABARD, and powered by Aavishkaar Group hosted sessions aimed at promoting the burgeoning sector driving agriculture in India. The day commenced with an engaging elevator pitch competition, featuring emerging brands showcasing innovations in millet product development, animal disease prevention, supply chain efficiency, and the cultivation of healthy snack markets for India. Following this, a pitch-off competition allowed nine startups to present their business ideas and outcomes within a concise three-minute window. Aavishkaar Group recognized the competition winners by offering prize money of up to 20 lakhs across the three-day event. The startup, Beyond Snacks, won the best pod and pitch-off competition, with 291 out of 794 live votes and prize money worth 6 lakhs.

Vineet Rai, founder of the Aavishkaar Group said, "Events like Startup Mahakumbh offer burgeoning entrepreneurs in the agritech sector an invaluable platform to present their solutions and gather insights from peers. Aavishkaar's commitment to furnishing these innovative ideas with essential capital has significantly enriched the agricultural value chain. Agritech plays a pivotal role in India's development, offering solutions to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and mitigate challenges such as resource scarcity and climate variability. Harnessing technological advancements in agriculture not only boosts yields but also fosters sustainable practices, ensures food security, and empowers rural communities, thereby contributing substantially to the nation's economic growth and social welfare."

Startup Mahakumbh onboards top unicorns in the sponsors list, with Games 24X7, Oyo and Info Edge as Unicorn Gold sponsors, Dream11, Flipkart, Infra Market, Moglix, Nykaa as Unicorn Silver sponsors, BharatPe and Razorpay as Unicorn Bronze sponsors. The list of AIF sponsors includes Accel, Rukam Capital and Peak XV in the gold category, Aavishkar Group, Elevation Capital, Iron Pillar in the silver sponsorship category and Avendus Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Fireside Ventures, IvyCap Ventures and Sorin Investments in the bronze category of AIF sponsors.

The event will also connect Indian startups with event partners including Dalmia Bharat & Google (silver partners), Acko, Captain Fresh, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Jetsynthesis, Tally (bronze partners), IAN & Blume Ventures (session partners), IDFC First Bank (Bank partner), MM Active & India Mobile Congress (IMC) (Event partners) and Indian School of Business (ISB) (Academic partner).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor