Agro experts see Neem as a forestry plantation option for India

New Delhi, Feb 19 The two-day Neem Summit & Global Neem Trade Fair that started here on Monday has identified neem as a plantation forestry option which would sustain the raw material requirements of industry.

Experts are of the view that growing neem trees in the country becomes vital and calls for a national level mission as the Modi government is according high priority to promoting neem coated urea and neem-based health products.

The neem summit has been organised in collaboration with lCAR-Central Agroforestry Research Institute, Jhansi.

AS many as 22 companies are participating in the trade fair from India and abroad who showcased their products.

The seminar is being attended by nearly 250 participants, including 10 from overseas. The theme of the seminar is Neem for sustainable Agriculture, health and Environment. The participants highlighted the importance of Neem in human wellbeing.

The two-day program has about 7 technical sessions to deliberate on various technical matters pertaining to neem research and development for society and industry.

The Souvenir, WNO Calendar and Technical Bulletin titled “Neem Field Gene Bank - Provisioning Opportunities for Conservation and Utilization” were released followed by WNO Documentary launch.

The event began with the opening of the Trade Fair by Secretary, DARE and DG, ICAR Dr Himanshu Pathak. WNO president B.N. Vyas welcomed the guests.

Awards for outstanding contributions were also presented at the event.

