Agro Tech Foods acquires Del Monte in an all equity deal, Bharti to get stake in Sundrop Foods

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Agro Tech Foods Limited announced the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Del Monte Foods Private Limited on Thursday.

Agro Tech Foods is a leading player in food and edible oils industry and is widely known for its popular brands like ACT II popcorn and Sundrop.

As part of this transition, the company also stated that it will rebrand itself as Sundrop Brands,

"In tandem with this development, the Company proposes to rebrand itself as Sundrop Brands, reflecting a renewed commitment to its growth aspirations under new ownership," the company said in an official statement.

The company also noted that Del Monte Foods Private Limited, previously a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, with a 59.29 per cent share, and DMPL India Limited (owned by Del Monte Pacific Limited) holding 40.71 per cent, will be integrated into Agro Tech Foods' operations.

As part of the acquisition, both Bharti and DMPL will receive shares of Agro Tech Foods, becoming public shareholders of the company. Bharti's share in the new entity will be approximately 21 per cent while DMPL India will get about 14 per cent stake.

The acquisition also grants Agro Tech Foods an exclusive, perpetual license to the Del Monte brand in India, allowing it to leverage this trusted name as it expands its product offerings.

Del Monte India operates in various food segments, including Italian sauces, ketchup, dips, spreads, and beverages, catering to a broad consumer base.

"We are thrilled to welcome Del Monte Foods into the Sundrop Brands family. This partnership aligns perfectly with our enhanced vision of bringing joyful food experiences to the modern consumer.," said Asheesh Kumar Sharma, CEO and Executive Director of Agro Tech Foods.

Agro Tech Foods will gain access to Del Monte's advanced manufacturing and R&D facilities located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Ludhiana, Punjab. These facilities are expected to play a pivotal role in the company's expansion, enabling the development of new product lines tailored to Indian consumers.

"Bharti is excited to announce the combination of ATFL and Del Monte Foods Private Limited, making Bharti the second-largest shareholder in the combined platform" said Harjeet Kohli, Joint Managing Director of Bharti Enterprises.

This acquisition marks a significant step for Agro Tech Foods, positioning Sundrop Brands to further capitalize on India's growing demand for convenient, high-quality food products.

The acquisition is subject to complete in 60 days subject to regulatory approval from the competition commission of India

