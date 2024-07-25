AgroStar launches sustainability report, shows transformative impact on Indian agriculture ecosystem

New Delhi, July 25 Leading agritech AgroStar on Thursday released its comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact report 2024, showcasing its transformative impact on the Indian agriculture ecosystem.

The report titled 'Sowing Seeds of Sustainability' showed that Indian farmers have increased their yield by an average of 27 per cent with the help of AgroStar products and advisory services while reducing their input cost by 17 per cent.

The company's agri-input products have contributed to the global cause of water conservation by reducing water consumption by 423 billion litres.

The company also helped in the restoration of 580 metric tonnes of carbon matter into Indian soils; reduced food wastage to less than 1 per cent in its supply chain; promoted workforce diversity and provided work opportunities to women in the rural agriculture ecosystem, with over 75 per cent of employees being women at its fruit and vegetable packhouses.

In recognition of AgroStar's exceptional impact performance, Aspire Impact, a leader in impact leadership and ecosystem development, awarded the agritech company with the 'Gold Leaf' rating.

'Helping Farmers Win' is at the heart of AgroStar's operations and the company focuses on five key stakeholders: employees, retail partners, last-mile delivery partners, global customers, and most importantly, farmers.

"Since our inception, we have been driven by a deep-rooted commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of farmers across India. As an organisation deeply entrenched in the agriculture sector, driving positive change is woven into our DNA," said Shardul Sheth, Co-founder & CEO of AgroStar.

"Our ESG Report 2024 'Sowing Seeds of Sustainability' not only measures direct and indirect impact of our work but also showcases our dedication to sustainable development. We are incredibly proud to have received a Gold rating from Aspire Impact for our sustainability efforts and committed to driving impact on our identified UN SDGs (sustainable development goals) and our mission of Helping Farmers Win," he added.

AgroStar also employs a cutting-edge digital-first strategy, delivering scientific agronomy knowledge through multiple channels. This approach has successfully resolved over 10 million farmer queries and garnered over 325 million video views, ensuring farmers receive expert guidance anytime, anywhere.

Access to high-quality agricultural inputs remains a significant hurdle for farmers as the market is flooded with spurious low-quality non-branded products, AgroStar addresses this critical problem faced by farmers by making a vast range of high-quality AgorStar branded products available through its robust omnichannel distribution system.

AgroStar operates Asia's largest agri-advisory centre, managing 30,000+ daily farmer conversations, and provides resolutions to a digital network of over 9 million farmers through its app. With a network of over 10,000 retailer stores across 11 states in India, AgroStar facilitates seamless omnichannel access to essential products, empowering farmers to make informed decisions regarding their farm management effortlessly.

Through technical innovations and agronomy assistance provided, farmers in the AgroStar network are now able to export their produce like pomegranates to the US and bananas to the European Union, opening up new horizons for the export of fresh Indian fruits and vegetables.

Through its brand 'Kimaye', the company is helping Indian farmers reach global customers across 25+ countries and earn a premium for their produce.

"We had the privilege of assessing AgroStar's transformative impact on the Indian agriculture ecosystem through extensive interactions with their farmers, partners, and employees. Their commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident in every aspect of their work. This report showcases their dedication to driving positive change and sets a high standard for transparency and accountability in the industry," said Arvind Sridharan, Co-founder & CEO of Aspire Impact.

