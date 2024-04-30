Ahmedabad based Sai Swami Metals and Alloys plans to raise Rs. 15 crore from public issue; IPO opens April 30

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30: Ahmedabad based Sai Swami Metals & Alloys Ltd, makers of DOLPHIN Brand stainless Steel Cookware & appliances and wide range of stainless steel products is planning to raise Rs. 15 crore from its SME public issue. The company has received approval to launch its public issue on BSE SME Platform. The public issue open for subscription on April 30 and closes on May 3. The proceeds of the public issue will be utilised to fund company's expansion plans including purchase of machineries, invest in subsidiary company, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Swastika Investmart Ltd is the lead manager of the issue.

IPO Highlights:-

Public issue opens for subscription from April 30 and closed on May 3.

Minimum lot size for application is 2000 shares; Minimum IPO application amount Rs. 1.20 lakh

Funds raised through the issue will be used for Purchase of Machineries, Invest in Subsidiary Company, meeting the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

For 9 months of FY23-24 company reported revenues of Rs. 33.33 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 1.79 crore

Swastika Investmart Ltd is the lead manager of the issue.

The initial public offering comprises of a fresh issue of 25 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each. Company has fixed price of Rs. 60 per equity share for the public issue (including a premium of Rs. 50 per equity share). Out of the issue proceeds of Rs. 15 crore, company plans to utilize Rs. 6 crore towards working capital requirements, Rs. 4 crore for investing in a subsidiary, Rs. 2 crore for purchasing machineries and Rs. 2 crore towards general corporate purpose. Minimum lot size for the application is 2000 shares which translates in to investment of Rs. 1.2 lakh per application. Retail investor quota for the IPO is kept at 50% of the net offer.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd is involved in the trading and marketing of a comprehensive array of stainless steel products, addressing the diverse needs of our discerning customers. The company’s product line includes a variety of kitchenware such as Dinner Sets, S.S. Casseroles, S.S. Multi Kadai, S.S. Water Bottles, Stainless Steel Sheets, Stainless Steel Circles, and various utensils. The Dolphin brand is recognized for trading and marketing stainless steel kitchenware products by the company and its two subsidiaries, Bhagat Marketing Private Limited and Dhruvish Metals LLP. As of December 3, 2023, company has a network of 6 Distributors and more than 150 sub-dealers/stockiest/retailers and strategic alliances in the state of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra.

Mr. Nipun Anantlal Bhagat, Chairman and Managing Director, Sai Swami Metals & Alloys Ltd said, “From its humble beginnings in marketing to establishing manufacturing units and enduring challenges, the company’s commitment to quality and innovation remains unwavering and has emerged as a dynamic player in the stainless steel industry. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality products.”

The DOLPHIN brand of the company stands as a beacon of success, reflecting the company’s resilience and lasting impact in the Gujarat market. Over the past three decades, it has consistently translated innovative ideas into an ultramodern range of high-quality kitchenware made from the finest stainless steel material. Company and two subsidiaries i.e. Bhagat Marketing Private Ltd and Dhruvish Metals LLP have a wide range of product portfolio across three categories consisting Cook wears, Kitchenwear and Cutery over 1,200 with different model, each presenting a unique look, style, and personality.

For nine months ended December 2023 , company has reported net profit of Rs. 1.79 crore and revenue of Rs. 33.33 crore as compared to full year profitability and revenue of Rs. 3.83 lakh and Rs. 6.27 crore in FY22-23. As on December 2023, Net Worth of the company was reported at Rs. 6.64 crore, Reserves & Surplus at Rs. 2.53 crore, Asset base of Rs. 26.17 crore and RONW at 27.02%. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME platform.

