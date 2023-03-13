Ahmedabad Medical association organises a scientific program on ‘Knee Restoration Surgery-Restoknee.’

Knee restoration surgery-Restoknee requires no implants or opening of the joints and has been performed in Ahmedabad for the last 40 years.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 13: Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) organised a scientific programme on ‘Knee restoration surgery without an implants-an established method for the treatment of Osteoarthritis’ in collaboration with Restoknee hospital on Sunday.

Amidst the trend of getting knee replacements, especially among senior citizens, a growing number of people in Ahmedabad are also opting for knee restoration surgery, which needs no implants, no opening of the joints and hence has practically nil chances of infection. Moreover, for people below the age of 55 years and athletes, this surgery is a boon as it has a full ‘range of motion’, which is achieved painlessly without implants.

“Whether it is diabetes or cancer, the world is moving towards ‘reversal & restorative’ health techniques. At Restoknee-knee restoration, surgery follows the same principle. When you can restore your knee joint, why replace it? It is an evidence-based and time-tested surgical procedure based on the well-established principles of close-wedge high tibial osteotomy but without implants that restores the knee joint to its natural alignment. It is a highly customised surgical procedure and is recognised by international and national orthopaedic journals. We have been conducting the surgery successfully for more than 40 years,” said Dr Neeraja Oza, Medical Director at Restoknee Hospital.

The scientific programme organised at Ahmedabad Medical Association Hall was addressed by top experts and aimed at making the medical fraternity aware of the advances made in knee restoration surgery.

At the event, senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Jawahar Jethva gave a brief introduction to knee restoration surgery and mentioned that it was the Late Dr Sharad Oza who innovated this knee restoration surgery in Ahmedabad.

Dr Jaimin Trivedi, Associate Professor at the University of Louisville, Founder & Chief Data Scientist at US-based Curis Data Science, which creates 3D reconstruction of patients’ knee joints for pre-operative surgical planning and patient education, also spoke at the programme.

Gunjan Patel, an IITian & scientist, Biomechanics expert and Founder of Synersense, addressed the audience on pre-operative planning. Senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Jagdish Patwa shed light on Restoknee surgical procedure, while physiotherapist Dr Savan Patel spoke about the role of physiotherapy in Restoknee surgery.Dr.Jay, the Radiologist, highlighted that ‘cartilage regeneration’ after this surgery seen in patients is what makes this surgery unique.

“Restoknee surgery is a well-established surgical procedure now, and thousands of patients from Ahmedabad and across the globe have undergone it over the last 40 years. The surgery is strengthened by innovative medical technologies such as high-resolution CT scans, 3D bone reconstruction technology, advanced MRI technology, Gait analysis and customised braces that help in accurate surgical planning. The customised braces are our unique product for which we have applied for a patent,” said Hem Oza, Managing Director of Restoknee Hospital.

After undergoing this knee restoration surgery, the patient is back on his feet immediately and can return to his normal lifestyle in just a few days. The patient can easily sit cross-legged on the floor, do yoga, gym, engage in sports and even run marathons.

