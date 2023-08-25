Ahmedabad’s 16-year-old Musical Prodigy Karman Soni Attends Berklee College with Full Scholarship

Karman Soni

16-year-old Karman secured a fully paid scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the US

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 25: Karman Kandarp Soni, a 16-year-old musical prodigy from Ahmedabad, is making waves with his extraordinary talent. Karman’s musical prowess and talent have not only caught the attention of admirers in India but also earned him a prestigious opportunity to take his passion for music to new heights.

A versatile artist, Karman has had the rare opportunity to further fine-tune his musical talent with the very best in the world. Karman secured a fully paid scholarship at the illustrious Berklee College of Music, one of the top independent colleges of contemporary music in the world, and where some of the biggest names in the world of music have had the opportunity to learn and perform.

He was awarded a scholarship amounting to Rs. 8 lakh by Berklee College for the “Aspire 5 Week Performance Intensive Program – 2023”, becoming the first and the youngest Indian musician (drummer) to have received the full scholarship from Berklee. The full scholarship was not easy, as Karman had to go through auditions and an interview process for the same. Berklee considered his musical achievements to extend the full scholarship, paving the way for his entry into Berklee’s top band group at the Aspire program.

Karman was among the musicians selected from 70 countries all over the world for the wonderful opportunity. The previous students of the Aspire program include Grammy winners like Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, and Jon Batiste.

Karman’s journey to Berklee College of Music marks a remarkable moment in his life. The institution, often dubbed the “Hogwarts of Musicians”, boasts a storied legacy of nurturing and producing Grammy-winning talent with an impressive tally of 332 Grammy Awards.

Becoming a Berklee alumnus at such a young age, Karman joins an extraordinary league of students who are Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners. Under the guidance of Berklee’s distinguished faculty, which includes Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners, Karman received the chance to participate in numerous performance opportunities, engage in ensemble collaborations, and benefit from personalised one-on-one masterclasses.

Reflecting on his journey, Karman says, “I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow at Berklee. It is truly a dream come true for me, and I feel lucky that I have performed with exceptionally talented musicians from all over the world with this once-in-a-lifetime experience at Berklee. I have received appreciation from professors at Berklee for my performance during the Aspire program. This is a huge honour and akin to an award.”

“I am grateful to my teachers for their guidance in my musical journey. I do not have the words to describe the role my parents have played in helping me reach where I am with unwavering support and faith in my musical abilities, though I do not come from a musical background,” says Karman, adding that he aspires to be a world-class musician and composer and also wants to earn a Grammy Award for India.

Karman’s musical journey began at the age of 7, as he was drawn to the rhythmic attraction of drums. Little did he or his parents know that the spark of curiosity would ignite a blazing passion that would set the stage for numerous recognitions and achievements. He has pushed the boundaries to achieve success and has achieved so many musical milestones at such a young age.

Among his notable accomplishments is the distinction of being the Youngest and Fastest Drummer in India, a title conferred upon him by World Records India. He created the world record for playing an astounding 2,357 drum beats in a single minute, forever etching his name as one of the most accomplished drummers in the country.

He composed professional music for the gaming app Bullspree when he was just 14 and was recognised as the youngest professional music composer by Harvard World Records, London

His dedication to music led Karman to complete all 8 grades of Trinity College of London Exams in Drums (classical and jazz), an extraordinary feat accomplished by the age of 14.

He achieved 100% in the last Grade 8 to become a topper.

At the age of 12, he achieved a Top 5 spot in Drum off Global, an international drum competition in Singapore. He is the only Indian till date to reach that stage.

He is a national winner in drums and has won many state and regional-level competitions.

However, Karman’s musical brilliance is not limited to a single instrument. In addition to drums, he can also play tabla, cajon and the keyboard. He can play Indian classical tails on drums and has performed live in many music bands.

Karman’s talent has received admiration from prominent figures. Padma Shri Joravarsinh Jadav, an esteemed folklorist, acknowledged Karman’s exceptional contributions to the field of music. Former Gujarat education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama also recognised Karman’s remarkable achievements.

Karman has surpassed many seasoned musicians through his sheer dedication and innate talent, and as he continues his musical journey, he is ready to amplify his impact on the world of music and inspire more youngsters to pursue their passion.

