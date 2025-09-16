Ahmedabad's SVPI Airport unveils 3 new installations celebrating Gujarat's freedom, festivity, aspirations

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 16 : Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad, in a continued effort to offer passengers a deep cultural experience and showcase the rich traditions of Gujarat, has unveiled a series of captivating art installations at Terminal 2.

As per a statement by the airport management, these artistic additions showcase the essence of Gujarat's freedom movement, cultural identity, and festival spirit, offering travellers an immersive glimpse into the soul of the state.

The installations are based on three themes. First is the 'Conversations of Freedom'. With Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at its heart, this beautiful installation located in the Departures check-in hall, captures the spirit of India's freedom struggle.

Surrounding them are symbolic depictions of Gujarat's iconic landscapes and the enduring legacy of its people. The artwork remains a tribute to Gujarat's pivotal role in the journey for independence.

The mural spans 350 meters of metallic sheets, offset by jaali-like illustrations of the state's geographical and monumental elements, overlaid with three-dimensional sculptures in brass and copper.

The second theme is 'Utsav Wall - Navratri and Uttarayan Celebrations'.

Located in the Baggage Claim Hall in Arrivals, this vibrant mural captures the spirit of Gujarat's world-famous festivals like Navratri and Uttarayan.

The Utsav Wall is a metallic three-dimensional installation made up of modular sheet blocks layered with patterned brass strips.

With rhythmic depictions of majestic Garba dancers and soaring kites in the skies, the Utsav Wall welcomes passengers with a warm celebration of tradition, joy, and cultural pride for which Gujarat celebrated.

The third is the 'Pragati-ni-Patang'. This theme is inspired by Gujarat's beloved tradition of kite flying, this dynamic sculpture brings to life the energy, colour, and joy associated with Uttarayan.

The sculpture, located in the Domestic Arrival area of SVPI Airport Terminal 2, features life-size sculptures of children cast in bronze.

Through the joyful expressions of children and the vibrant motion of kites in the sky, the piece represents hope, progress, and the limitless aspirations of future generations.

The kites are made of formed acrylic sheets with concealed metal and stainless steel supports and are illuminated internally with bright lights.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, remains committed towards promoting and showcasing Gujarat's rich heritage and culture, aiming to provide a memorable and enriching experience for all passengers.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group. AAHL is India's largest operator of public-private partnership airports.

