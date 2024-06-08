Ahsaas Channa and Abhiishek Mohta Bags the lead roles for Jio Cinema upcoming Romance Film, And You

New Delhi (India), June 8: The latest buzz in the Indian entertainment industry is the upcoming Jio Cinema film “And You,” set to be shot in Mumbai and released on the Jio app. Directed by Shaikh Farid, known for his impressive portfolio with Jio and Hotstar OTT platforms, this film promises to be a captivating addition to the digital cinema landscape. It is produced by Sweta Jyotii and another Producer Vani Mohta in the banner name of Mohta Media Co alongside Suraj Singh Mas in the banner name of Suraj Singh Mas Films, the production brings together a stellar team.

Abhiishek Mohta, a renowned name in the Indian Television Industry, is set to play a pivotal role in “And You.” Recognized as one of the top 10 casting directors in Indian television, Mohta’s impressive career includes notable works such as Colors TV’s mythological series Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran and Amazon Prime’s The Terminal List. His expertise extends to his contributions to Crime Patrol 2.0 and his roles as Creative Head and in-house Casting Director at Saffron Broadcast and Media Limited. Mohta has also collaborated with OML Entertainment, ALTBalaji’s Blackwoodz, and &TV’s Baal Shiv. In Bollywood, he was part of the team behind Veere Di Wedding. Currently, Mohta is working on the upcoming Bollywood movie Fauji and has cast for numerous TVC advertisements featuring popular celebrities.

Beyond his behind-the-scenes work, Mohta has showcased his talent as an actor in popular music videos like “Pyar Mein Tere Dooba Raha” alongside model Riya Chaudhary and “Tu Hai Wahi” featuring popular Punjabi actress Shezali Sharma.

Joining him in “And You” is Ahsaas Channa, a prominent actress in the Hindi film and TV industry. Born on August 5, 1999, Channa began her career as a child actress with roles in films like Vaastu Shastra, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Friend Ganesha, and Phoonk. Transitioning into teenage roles, she gained popularity through television shows such as Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Oye Jassie, and MTV Fanaah. Channa’s recent work includes acclaimed web series like Hostel Daze, Kota Factory, and Girls Hostel, solidifying her status as a versatile actress.

The collaboration of Ahsaas Channa and Abhiishek Mohta in “And You” under the direction of Sheikh Farid is eagerly anticipated by fans and promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience. With its talented cast and crew, this Jio Cinema film is set to make a significant impact upon its release.

