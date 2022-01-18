Ahuja Residences opens a 97-room Property, AR Suites Jewels Royale in Koregaon Park Annexe, Pune

have recently announced the opening of Royale - a 97-room upscale apartment hotel, in Koregaon Park Annexe (Mundhwa), Pune.

The hotel is strategically located in the heart of the Deccan Queen with a short 8 km ride from Pune airport. Sharing a close proximity with popular places to visit, shop from and see in the city, the property consists of 40 studio rooms and 57 suites, spread across 75,000 sq. ft., offering a luxury experience for locals and foreign globetrotters.

With well-appointed, elegant suites and studio apartments designed keeping in mind the new-day requirement and taste-palette, AR Suites Jewel Royale is an epitome of simplicity and comfort for those looking for both short and extended stays.

The recently launched property offers a plethora of services including Atrium, an all-day dining restaurant in the premises that serves home style Indian fare with a very popular tandoori selection and a lobby lounge ideal for networking.

The rooms are equipped with all the necessary amenities such as a work desk, fully-functional kitchenette, Smart TVs, hi-speed internet, a private and safe balcony, a safety deposit box, coffee/tea making facilities, refrigerators, and kitchenware essentials. The guests can relax and unwind at the well-equipped fitness centre and indoor swimming pool.

The entire team is committed to providing discreet but reliable service that is the hallmark of the 40-year lineage and ethics of Ahuja Residences.

Choosing a prime location for the comfort of the guests that is easily accessible from Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Hadapsar, Phoenix Market City and Business Hubs like World Trade Center, Magarpatta IT Park, and EON IT Park, the property offers easy access to nearby attractions such as the grand Aga Khan Palace, Bund Garden, Osho Garden (now known as the OSHO International Meditation Resort), and Jewel Square Mall and Pune Regional Passport Office situated less than 600 metres away from the hotel.

Jaideep Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO, Ahuja Residences expressed his excitement on the launch saying, "Pune has been a great market for us. After the continued success of AR Suites Fontana Bay in Kalyani Nagar, we are extremely excited to launch AR Suites Jewels Royale, a one-of-its-kind apartment hotel, that we hope will redefine the hospitality landscape in the city. We are very encouraged by the overwhelming initial response the property is getting and are confident that it will only continue to grow in popularity amongst discerning travellers."

