AI a horizontal, cross-cutting tech ushering India towards Viksit Bharat: Meity official

New Delhi, Nov 5 AI is a horizontal and cross-cutting technology that can usher India towards Viksit Bharat goals, said S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a high-level panel discussion on AI at the Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025), being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 3-5.

Chairing the session, Krishnan spoke about how India can harness AI responsibly to drive innovation, inclusion, and global competitiveness.

“The critical aspect of all technology is the impact it has on society, how it enhances the quality of life, and what it offers to the people of the country. For India, this is truly an opportunity to leverage a horizontal, cross-cutting technology like AI to ensure the country is firmly on the path to becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY.

The panel, including leading voices from government, academia, and industry, explored India’s evolving AI ecosystem from expanding digital infrastructure and developing indigenous large language models to advancing ethical AI governance and fostering global partnerships.

The experts emphasised the need to align technological progress with the country’s developmental priorities and social inclusion goals.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, spoke on the IndiaAI Mission’s integrated approach to building a world-class AI ecosystem.

“To unlock pathways for AI innovation, the IndiaAI Mission is addressing all the gaps that exist in our story. Our biggest advantage is the human capital we have, but to build AI models and applications, we also need accessible computers, quality datasets, and sustained investment,” said Singh, also the Director General, National Informatics Centre & CEO, IndiaAI Mission.

“Through the Mission’s seven-pillar strategy, including low-cost computers, data platforms, foundation models, startup support, and tools for safe and trustworthy AI, we are creating an ecosystem that enables India to catch up with the best in the world. The goal is to build AI applications that not only serve India’s needs but also set global benchmarks for innovation, ethics, and trust,” he added.

The session also set the stage for the upcoming India - AI Impact Summit 2026, focusing on India’s evolving AI ecosystem -- from expanding digital infrastructure and advancing indigenous large language models to strengthening ethical AI governance and fostering international collaboration.

