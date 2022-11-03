AI Developer Network - MachineHack, appoints New Executive Team, looks to expand aggressively

, a Bengaluru-based Global AI Professionals Network has appointed Abhijeet Katte as the Chief Growth Officer.

Krishna Rastogi will be promoted internally to the role of Chief Technology Officer. Bhasker Gupta, will continue to lead MachineHack as Chief Executive Officer.

Katte will be responsible for overlooking the functions of growth, revenue and operations while Mr. Rastogi will be responsible for core infrastructure, developer and enterprise platform development.

Prior to this, Krishna Rastogi had a stint at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's world famous Media Lab and went on to build cutting edge ML/AI systems for a decade. He also has filed several patents and published research papers, while working on the most important problems in AI.

In his previous stint, Abhijeet Katte founded Lonere Labs, a company focused on the creator and community economy. MedWriter, a writing assistant for doctors built by Lonere Labs, was acquired by a YC company. He also has experience in building some of India's strongest creator networks.

MachineHack, was incubated at Analytics India Magazine, one of India's most successful media-tech organizations in 2018. It has grown to more than 100,000 developers and AI enthusiasts while helping multiple Fortune 500 companies and companies build their AI teams faster.

While starting out as a discussion forum for AI enthusiasts in 2018, MachineHack has organically grown to become the digital townsquare for thousands of ML/AI developers. MachineHack is enroute to become one of the most important platforms where AI professionals spend their time connecting with peers, learning, updating themselves, solving challenges, connecting with opportunities and much more.

Abhijeet Katte who was already a part of the MachineHack team when it started in 2018 said, "I am excited to be back and working on such an important mission. I feel enabling the current and future talent pool for AI to do more for the world is one of the most important things to work on."

Bhasker Gupta, CEO at MachineHack said, "With the new executive team, we are bringing a new level of energy and ambition to the MachineHack platform. It is a unique platform that is already having an impact on the AI ecosystem. Our ambition is to make MachineHack, the strongest network for AI talent, one of the most important professions for our collective future.

