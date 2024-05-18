AI-driven sustainable development needs tech deployment across economic, social sectors: DoT

New Delhi, May 18 Sustainable development, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) will require technology deployment across economic and social sectors, Dr Neeraj Mittal, Telecommunications Secretary, has said.

Highlighting that sustainable development will require the deployment of technology across supply chains, economies and social sectors, he said that telecom is an integral part of it.

The digital economy is expected to contribute more than 20 per cent to India’s GDP by 2026.

According to the government, the digital economy progressed from 4-4.5 per cent of the total GDP in 2014 to more than 11 per cent last year.

“I cannot think that it can happen in any other way except when we have a very robust telecom network system,” he said during a round-table discussion organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) here.

Schemes such as Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS) and Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) have supported many entrepreneurs who are now using technologies to solve small or bigger problems individually in their spheres.

The 5G rollout in India has been the fastest around the world.

Mittal said that 100 5G use cases labs, established across the country, are providing opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging the development of 5G applications.

More than 30 industry leaders, Original Equipment Manufacturers and startups participated in the roundtable discussion on the topic ‘Sustainable Digital Development Driven by AI.’

