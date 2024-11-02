AI-driven trading could blur the line between truth and lies, warns NSE MD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Marking its 30th anniversary on Diwali, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) celebrated its legacy of innovation with the launch of a multi-language website and mobile apps, enhancing accessibility for investors across India.

During the Muhurat Trading session, a tradition held on Diwali, NSE Managing Director Ashish Kumar Chauhan extended warm wishes for the new year, Vikram Samvat 2081, and highlighted NSE's commitment to providing accurate and reliable information to the trading community.

Chauhan said, "Some people leave their decisions to trade and invest on software, just like driver-less cars. This and many more dangerous uses of AI are being made. With persistent use of AI, the line between truth and lies will become blurred."

Reflecting on NSE's origins, Chauhan noted, "NSE came into being on 3 November 1994, on Diwali, so today marks 30 years of NSE. Traditionally, Gujarati and Marwadi businessmen close their account books today, marking the last day of the year. Muhurat trading holds great importance for the country." He emphasized the significance of this auspicious occasion, when many investors participate in a ceremonial trade to mark the beginning of a prosperous financial year.

In its efforts to support investors across linguistic backgrounds, NSE introduced its website in eight additional regional languages, bringing the total to twelve, including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, along with previously supported English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Additionally, new NSE mobile apps for Android and iOS were launched, providing users with market updates and tools to make informed decisions on the go.

Chauhan said, "People often spread rumours and tips on trading. All information required by information from a trusted source will be provided by NSE. Today, we have launched NSE India websites in 8 languages, with 4 languages provided earlier, making it a total of 12 languages now. Android and ioS mobile apps have also been launched by the NSE."

