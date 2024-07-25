AI Integration and New-age In-Vehicle Technologies the Next Gamechanger in the Automotive Sector

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 25: Emerging technologies such as ADAS, AI, cybersecurity for software-defined vehicles, electric vehicles, in-vehicle connectivity, and connected vehicles are at the forefront of the automotive industry, according to industry experts who gathered at the EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum, organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media. The softwarisation of the automobile or the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV), garnered the attention of the thought leaders of the automotive industry in India during the one-day event. The forum saw participation from prominent industry leaders and stakeholders who discussed the future roadmap of the Automotive industry in India. On the sidelines of the forum, the industry leaders led engaging conversations around emerging innovations in passenger cars connected mobility technologies along with software integration in Connected Vehicles and EVs that are disrupting the automotive industry.

The EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum 2024 focused on emerging Two-Wheelers AutoTech trends, hardware-Software integration, emerging roadmap in EV Battery technology and software defined vehicles & ADAS megatrends for the next decade. Some of the prominent industry leaders participated in the panel discussion including Dr. Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President, Automotive Platform Business Unit, MediaTek, Avnish Gosain, Sr. General Manager & Head of IVI, Maruti Suzuki, CK Wang, Vice President - IoT BU, MediaTek, Mohan Raju, Vice President & Vertical Head IoT, JIO, Parag Ashok Inamdar, Vice President Engineering, TVS, and Balaji Raghavan, Vice President Automotive, VVDN Technologies among others.

The day-long event on the theme 'Hello World, Disrupt the Future' is supported by MediaTek, a world's leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year as AutoTech partner.

Speaking at the EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum, India, Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Platform Business Unit, MediaTek said, "India is one of the world's leading automotive growth hubs and as such a key focus market for us. The automotive landscape is witnessing significant transformation globally and the forum today is another milestone in driving insightful conversations for the future of mobility. New-age technologies in-vehicle such as intelligent automotive systems, Generative AI-powered cabins, ADAS, connectivity, cloud computing are fast-tracking automotive solutions with incredible experiences and advancements in vehicles. At MediaTek, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in smartphone, connectivity and multimedia technologies will add to strengthening our Dimensity Automotive portfolio to drive key capabilities that includes impressive Generative AI, high-performance computing, extensive feature integration, and innate energy efficiency. Our collaborations with OEMs help to deliver immersive, advanced in-vehicle user experiences with cybersecurity capabilities and enhanced connectivity."

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said, "As new disruptive technologies take centerstage, India is leading the future of automotive advancements and disruptions. MediaTek, with the MediaTek Dimensity Auto Portfolio, is driving the future of intelligent, always-connected vehicles. After witnessing dominant growth in the smartphone and smart devices market, we are gearing up to expand our focus on the automotive sector. Our focus is to leverage decades of expertise across several categories in technology to deliver the smart life on wheels and help drive the wider ecosystem and ultimately new experiences and capabilities in vehicles."

Demand for innovative technology features, such as connectivity, high-performance computing, driver assistance/autonomous-driving and safety, along with latest trends, such as electric vehicle and increased efficiency norms, are placing an ever-increasing emphasis on the role that software plays in a vehicle. The event witnessed an interactive session focused on next-gen technologies such as Software Defined Vehicles, ADAS Megatrends, connected mobility, digital cockpit, AI-powered in cabin experience, software defined vehicles, Hardware-Software Integration & Emerging Roadmap in EV Battery Technology.

Harshvardhan Sharma, Head Auto Retail Practice, Nomura said, "As we stand on the cusp of a new era in automotive innovation, the importance of connected and digital cockpits, along with software-defined vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), cannot be overstated. These technologies are set to revolutionize the driving experience, enhancing safety, connectivity, and convenience for drivers across India. It's a privilege to be part of the conversation's at the EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum, where industry leaders deep-dived into the transformative potential of these advancements and explored the future of automotive technology in India."

Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media added, "Electric Mobility is a top priority of Govt. of India with a target of 30 per cent electric vehicles by 2030. We are thrilled to host this power packed industry event & offer a best platform in the country to the wide range of tech companies, Investors and other key stakeholders in Automotive Sector. EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum further cemented our resolve in designing quality platforms to empower industry leaders in terms of interacting, connecting and exchanging ideas - thereby leading to a positive change. We are thankful to the industry for the overwhelming support to EV & AutoTech Innovation Forum."

