AI Key to Making India a Developed Nation by 2047, Say Leaders at Swadesh Conclave 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a defining force in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, declared leaders, jurists, and technocrats at the Swadesh Conclave 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the theme "Transforming Bharat."

The event spotlighted how the convergence of AI, indigenous innovation, and inclusive policy can accelerate economic growth, bridge social divides and prepare India for global leadershipwhile also highlighting the ethical and regulatory risks of unchecked technological growth.

AI as a Strategic National Asset

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, highlighted India's landmark entry into semiconductor manufacturing with the debut of a Made-in-India chip, calling it the dawn of a new technological era. "The age of oil is overthis is the era of the semiconductor chip," he said, noting that the government has established a ₹10,000 crore fund to promote and regulate AI technologies.

Echoing this future-facing vision, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized India's rising stature on the global stage. "India is now known not just as the land of Gandhi, but also the land of Modi," he said, urging citizens to adopt a Swadeshi spirit in embracing AI and nation-building.

Balancing Progress with Caution

Legal experts at the conclave urged caution around AI's use in sensitive domains. Supreme Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh warned against using AI in judiciary decision-making. "AI cannot understand emotion, character, or context. Using it to judge people is risky and ethically problematic," he said.

Adding nuance to the debate, Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai acknowledged AI's utility but stressed the enduring value of human judgment. "AI will assist, not replace, core functions of doctors, lawyers, and journalists," he said. Rai also called for AI literacy to be embedded in education to ensure the next generation uses AI responsibly.

AI for Economic Growth and Agriculture

Economist and former JNU professor Arun Kumar laid out the economic imperative. "To become a developed country by 2047, India needs 8.5% GDP growth annually and must raise per capita income from $2,700 to $14,000," he said, calling for equitable growth driven by technology and inclusion.

Prof. Anirban Chakrabarti, physicist and econophysicist at JNU, emphasized interdisciplinary collaboration to address complex challenges like climate change. He explained how AI and machine learning can help predict price volatility in agriculture, allowing small farmers to make data-informed decisions on crop selection and risk management. "If we can track and predict market trends, we empower the most vulnerable," he said.

Chakrabarti also pointed out that major regulatory bodies like RBI and SEBI are already using AI to monitor markets and pre-empt economic disruptionsa sign of AI's expanding role in governance.

Broader Reflections and Recognitions

SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Panchayati Raj, expressed confidence in India's path toward becoming one of the world's top three economies, building on its historical leadership across disciplines.

The event also celebrated achievements across sectors with the Swadesh Samman Awards, conferred on former ISRO Chief Dr. S. Somanath, social activist Azim Alam, and musicians Prahlad Singh Tipania and Mame Khan, who performed at the conclave.

MP Manoj Tiwari urged youth to not lose faith in politics and shared his personal journey of perseverance. "Honest effort and patience can take you fardon't give up on public service," he said.

KSFE Managing Director SK Sanil emphasized the importance of microfinance in empowering the poor, citing the success of Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus and Bangladesh's Grameen Bank as a model for financial inclusion.

OTBL Chairperson (Retd.) Sushma Rawat thanked the organisers for holding the Conclave to bridge the gap around the transformation technology and AI can bring. She urged attendees to believe in themselves and the nation, encouraging youth to stay curious and keep learning. She appreciated the event for sparking vital conversations on innovation and progress.

Opening the conclave, Balaji Foundation Chairperson Rajshri Rai positioned Swadesh as a platform for national dialogue. "Everyone must have the space to speaktrue transformation begins with listening," she said, quoting poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Since its inception in 2020, Swadesh Conclave has evolved into a prominent forum shaping India's discourse on technology, governance and cultural identitywith AI now at the forefront of its vision for 2047.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor