AI plays transformative role in education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Sep 15 Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday highlighted the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the media that AI is bringing about significant changes at the local level. It supports agriculture, enhances healthcare, and aids in children's education.

Union Minister Vaishnaw gave the example of how AI tools have improved children's mathematical comprehension in Tonk, Rajasthan, where learning outcomes have increased by almost 100 per cent.

The minister added that Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh had also seen similar encouraging outcomes.

Union Minister Vaishnaw also declared that in February 2026, India will host the AI Impact Summit. India's AI efforts will be on display at the event, which has already taken place in London, Seoul, and Paris.

In a recent meeting, NITI Aayog presented its findings from a review of AI-related projects being implemented in various districts before the summit.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, also emphasised the enormous potential of AI to strengthen India's capacity for innovation and growth.

“AI can play a major role in enhancing productivity. With its effective use, India has the potential to achieve an 8 per cent growth rate and add up to $2 trillion to the economy by 2035,” said B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

He stated that a comprehensive road map will be provided soon and that AI applications will help governance, workforce training, and industries.

In response to worries about potential job losses, Subrahmanyam compared AI to the computer revolution and emphasised that it will eventually lead to new opportunities.

"AI will open doors to new avenues, just as computers created more jobs rather than reducing them," he said.

