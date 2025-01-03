AI powered ZENZO AMBULANCE SERVICE launches 'One Nation, One Number, One Pricing' Ambulance Services Across 450+ Cities With 25000+ Ambulances

IMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the "One Nation" concept, India's leading emergency ambulance service provider, ZENZO AMBULANCE SERVICE is proud to introduce India's largest ambulance network powered on an AI platform revolutionizing the landscape of emergency ambulance transport in India. With its toll-free central control room number "1 800 102 1298", an AI powered tech platform, and an easy-to-use mobile app - ZENZO Customer- both on iPhones (AppStore) and Android (PlayStore), ZENZO will deliver prompt, quick, and effective emergency (& non-emergency) ambulance service in 450+ cities and towns across India. ZENZO Ambulance Service is provided across India by 25000+ vetted, validated and approved independently owned and operated ambulances that provide Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support (ALS), and 5G Premium ICU ambulance transport services with an expected reach time of less than 15 minutes* to the patient/victim location from the time of confirming the requirement of an ambulance service at the 24/7/365 ZENZO Ambulance Control Room.

ZENZO's visionary and bold initiative of one nation emergency ambulance service will be available to individuals, corporates, office parks, warehouses, factories, plants, housing societies, and hospitals whenever they need ambulance transportation. The ZENZO AMBULANCE NETWORK supports the ONE NATION, ONE NUMBER, ONE PRICING concept wherein consistency, reliability, speed of response, and affordability are guaranteed nationwide. With ZENZO, seamless access to emergency ambulance service will be available to the patient (or accident victim) through one number at one transparent pricing in our one nation regardless of the geographical location as follows:

* BLS Ambulance: Rs1,500 for up to 5 km

* ALS Ambulance: Rs3,500 for up to 5 km

* 5G Premium ICU Ambulance: Rs. 5000.00 for up to 5 km

* Additional Distance: Standard rates apply.

Key Features of ZENZO AMBULANCE NETWORK:

* 25,000+ ambulances

* 450+ cities/towns

* 15 minutes response time*

* One Number - 1 800 102 1298

* One Pricing across India

* All Ambulances are GPS tracked

* Ambulance Tracking on a Live Basis in ZENZO Tech Platform and ZENZO Ambulance Control Room

* Ambulance Owners / Supervisors can manage and track their respective Ambulance on Live Basis in their Mobile App

* ZENZO's AI powered backend Tech Platform optimizes efficiency, effectiveness, speed of response, and reliability of Ambulance response

Sharing her excitement about the launch, ZENZO Ambulance Service Co-founder & CEO, Sweta Mangal said, "22 years ago, we launched emergency life support ambulance services in India in Mumbai in association with the London Ambulance Service. Today, as India's largest ambulance service company transporting 15,000+ patients daily, we strive to make sure reliable emergency transport is available for all. The AI-driven ZENZO Network moves us closer to our vision of 'One Nation, One Number, One Pricing'."

Setting new benchmarks in emergency ambulance service in India, Praveen Menezes, the Chief Operating Officer of ZENZO Ambulance Service said, "With its state-of-the-art ambulance control room, top-notch ambulances, skilled medical personnel, and 24/7/365 operations, ZENZO offers comprehensive life support ambulance transport, giving individuals, families, and corporate entities comfort and peace of mind as they transport their cherished ones in medical emergencies across India".

ZENZO (previously ZHL / 1298) was founded in 2002 by Shaffi Mather, Sweta Mangal, Naresh Jain, and Manish Sacheti. ZENZO takes off from the success of the MUrgency initiative which established the first centralized life support ambulance service in India in Mumbai in 2002. With 22+ years of service in providing reliable life-saving ambulance transport services, ZENZO has emerged as a reliable name in ambulance transport services in India, with 24/7/365 readiness to respond to any need for ambulance transport. ZENZO (previously ZHL / 1298) served the nation through the two very unfortunate 7/11 Serial Train Station blasts and the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack when ZENZO Ambulance Service saved several lives by providing critical emergency ambulance transport at that critical time. ZENZO also played a critical role in supporting hundreds of victims during the Mumbai Flood 2005 and Bihar Flood 2007.

ZENZO also offers subscription services tailored to individual, corporate, institutional, office parks, warehouses, factories, plants, housing societies, and hospital/clinic subscribers. Key benefits of the subscription model include the following:

* Boost employee morale and productivity by giving quick, easy, and reliable access to emergency ambulance transport in critical medical emergencies.

* Peace of mind for employees and their families during medical emergencies.

* An example of a caring corporate response obligation that demonstrates a commitment to employee health and safety.

Late Ratan Tata (TATA), Kris Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal (co-founders of Infosys), and Rishad Premji (WIPRO) are a few of the sterling investors in MUrgency Group, the parent group of ZENZO. Other corporate investors in MUrgency Group include Global Medical Response Inc., USA (the world and USA's largest ambulance service company owned 100.00% by KKR), Falck (the world's second-largest and Europe's largest ambulance service company), and Nine Lives (Scandinavia's and Finland's largest ambulance service company). Acumen Fund, the leading social impact fund in the world, is an investor in the Company along with IDFC First Bank and the seven founding principals of True North Private Equity (in their capacities). HDFC was an investor till they exited from the company by merging with HDFC Bank to fulfill regulatory compliance requirements in unlisted equity investments.

ZENZO is proud to launch this One Nation, One Number, One Pricing concept for Life Support Ambulance Service in India, today, 28.12.2024, on the birthday of Dhirubhai Ambani (92nd) and Ratan Tata (87th) who inspired the founders to launch the service initially in 2002.

Founder of ZENZO Ambulance Service and MUrgency Group, Shaffi Mather said "We launched our first Life Support Ambulance in 2003 in Mumbai in the Reliance HN Hospital with the blessings of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. Since then, we have received unstinted support from Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, from Nita Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, and from Reliance Industries Group wherein they have placed their trust in us to operate the critical life support Ambulances in Reliance Jamnagar Refinery, Reliance HN Hospital Mumbai, and health care services for Reliance Foundation.

On this day, we also miss Ratan Tata who has been and remains a source of inspiration for us at ZENZO Ambulance Service from the very early stages of ZENZO (previously ZHL / 1298) in launching advanced life support Ambulance Services in Mumbai in 2002. He supported us right from the launch when TATA AIG Life (as then was) sponsored our initial 10 Advanced Life Support Ambulances launched in Mumbai. He also put full faith in us by becoming an investor in MUrgency Group.

We are committed to continuing our work to realize our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata's, Mukesh Ambani's and Nita Ambani's dream of establishing and operating a self-sustainable life support ambulance service in India which they have held dear and has supported us at ZENZO Ambulance Service as an essential service in India in saving lives which otherwise may have been lost only for want of timely medical attention"

