AI to help SEBI process 1,000 IPOs in next 2 years: Madhabi Puri Buch

Mumbai, Jan 21 With the possibility of handling up to 1,000 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the next two years, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to make the process of reviewing IPO documents in a faster and more efficient way, its Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Association of Investment Bankers of India’s (AIBI) annual convention here, Buch said SEBI is working on a standardised IPO template to simplify the filing process for companies and their merchant bankers.

The new template would follow a "fill-in-the-blanks" format. Any information that doesn’t fit the standard format will be flagged separately for closer review, she told the gathering.

This system aims to divide IPO documents into two parts: standard information and exceptional details.

“With the possibility of handling up to 1,000 IPOs in the next two years, this step will significantly reduce the workload for everyone involved,” Buch noted.

The AI tools will help in three key ways -- document review, online search and content check.

SEBI’s exception reporting mechanism will further improve efficiency. By separating standard and non-standard sections, officers can prioritise their scrutiny where it is most needed, streamlining the review process.

“This approach will not only save time but also enhance the overall efficiency of IPO document preparation and review,” Buch added.

Mahavir Lunawat, Chairman, AIBI, said that the initiatives launched at this year’s convention mark a significant step toward building a robust and future-ready merchant banking ecosystem.

“New initiatives aim to address critical gaps, such as the growing need for skilled professionals and the need for standardising practices. These efforts underscore AIBI’s commitment to fostering innovation, transparency, and cross-border collaboration to support the nation’s ambitious economic growth agenda,” Lunawat added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor