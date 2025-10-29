AI translation tools boost dissemination, interpretation of Hindi content: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 29 AI-driven translation tools are enhancing the dissemination and interpretation of Hindi content, enabling scientific knowledge to reach a wider audience in a more meaningful way, according to Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

He also emphasised that the use of Hindi across all Ministries and Departments is essential, as Hindi is not just a language but a growing symbol of India’s cultural identity.

Addressing the first meeting of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the minister noted that employees from southern India are increasingly using Hindi, reflecting its emergence as a pan-Indian language of communication.

He underlined the need to integrate Hindi with modern technology to strengthen its presence in science and technology communication.

Singh said that all Ministry websites should be equally accessible in Hindi to ensure that scientific information is available to citizens in their own language.

He also announced that officials and employees demonstrating excellence in the use of Hindi will be recognised and awarded by the Ministry.

Underscoring the importance of linguistic diversity, Singh said that the development and promotion of regional languages is equally vital.

He further stated that India’s scientific and technological growth must reflect the voices of its diverse linguistic landscape. Hindi and regional languages together can serve as powerful vehicles for innovation, communication, and nation-building, according to an official statement.

The minister also highlighted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) is providing Hindi-based tools and resources for employees, thereby strengthening the role of Hindi in scientific communication.

He further mentioned that all Ministries should adopt Hindi for official work to strengthen its position nationwide.

The committee members suggested that the use of Hindi in departmental proceedings should be further increased and that scientific content should be disseminated in Hindi to promote accessibility.

They also recommended greater use of social media for spreading Hindi content and encouraging employees who actively work in Hindi.

