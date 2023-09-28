AIIMS Director, Shark Tank Judge Unveils Sunfox's 5 Life-saving Products on World Heart Day

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 28: Uttarakhand's star startup, Sunfox Technologies, has launched five innovative heart monitoring devices on the occasion of World Heart Day, these were unveiled by the Director of AIIMS Rishikesh Dr. Meenu Singh and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Shark tank Judge Namita Thapar. These portable ECG devices will aid people in remote and hilly regions of Uttarakhand and countrywide in diagnosing heart diseases and check-ups on time. Along with the five types of lifesaving devices, the team also introduced three emergency services for public health including the Spandan Neo, Spandan Pro, and Spandan Military-Grade ECG, each with its unique life-saving features.

Sunfox Technologies, a world-renowned health-tech lab, launched these portable ECG devices in Dehradun. After seven years of dedicated research and hard work, these devices have been designed to serve as invaluable tools for heart patients, ensuring timely and accurate diagnoses. Previously, the team had developed a portable ECG device called "Spandan," which was highly beneficial internationally and was used extensively by doctors and non-professionals. This portable ECG device can be attached to a smartphone, allowing for the early detection of heart attack symptoms and helping in the prevention of heart disease. It also marks the beginning of a mission to reduce heart attacks worldwide. Notably, Sunfox has been also appreciated by the Hon'ble PM of India earlier.

Addressing the event, the Founder and CEO of Sunfox, Rajat Jain said, "We as a team which includes Sabit Rawat, Saurabh Badola, and Nitin Chandola and Arpit Jain envisioned revolutionizing healthcare by introducing modern tools that can detect early signs of heart attacks. We believe that this portable device has the capability to accurately monitor the heart.”

Sunfox Technologies' efforts have received recognition and Accolades worldwide. They have received appreciation for their unwavering dedication from national figures like Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group, Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, and a Bollywood singer Ankur Tiwari.

The launch event at Dehradun was attended by 300 plus Guests along with the eminent speakers like USAID - Michelle Lang Alli Office Director, Health, US Agency for Interventional Development, IAS Nikita Khandelwal - Secretary IT, Government of Uttarakhand, Dr. S. Farooq - (President) of Himalaya Drug Co., Dr Yogendra singh (Director - interventional Cardiologist, Max Super Speciality Hospital), Dr Barun AIIMS Rishikesh Additional Professor, Cardiologist, Dr Sahil Mahajan Associate Professor Cardiology, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Tanuj Bhatia Interventional Consultant Cardiologist SMI Hospital, Dr. Sabine Kapasi - United Nations, Advisory to Global Strategy Team.

Sunfox, situated in the Himalayas, is a pioneering R&D lab focused on advancing healthcare through innovative technologies. Their mission encompasses precision diagnostics, more effective treatments, and elevated patient monitoring. With a commitment to inclusive healthcare, Sunfox leaves no one behind, offering a comprehensive range of services from preventive care to life-saving interventions. Their dedication to bettering healthcare reflects in their relentless efforts to ensure accuracy and efficacy in medical practices. Sunfox stands at the forefront of medical innovation, driven by a vision to transform healthcare for the betterment of all.

For more information, please visit Sunfox’s official website sunfox.in, or get in touch at 8650200556 or prateek.tyagi@sunfox.in.

