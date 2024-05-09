AIIMS New Delhi implements 100% digital payment system in cafeteria

New Delhi [India], May 9 : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has implemented a 100 per cent digital payment system in its cafeteria.

Under the guidance of Directore Dr. (Prof.) M Srinivas, the AIIMS has taken the decision that is in line witn the institute's aims to streamline transactions, enhance efficiency, and promote a cashless environment in alignment with the institute's commitment to modernization and convenience.

Despite previous directives, it has been observed that cash transactions were still being conducted alongside digital payments at the AIIMS Cafeteria.

In response to this, the administration reiterated that only digital modes of payment, such as smart cards, UPI, credit cards, and debit cards, will be accepted at all cafeteria counters.

Dr (Prof) M Srinivas stressed the importance of this transition, stating, "The shift to 100 per cent digital payments is a significant step towards promoting transparency, security, and convenience for our staff, visitors, and stakeholders. We urge everyone to cooperate and adapt to this new system for a smoother cafeteria experience."

Dr Rima Dada, from the PIC Media Cell, highlighted the progressive approach of AIIMS in embracing technological advancements. "The adoption of a fully digital payment system reflects AIIMS' progressive approach to embracing technological advancements. This move not only enhances convenience but also contributes to a more secure and efficient payment ecosystem."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor