AILF 2024 Concludes on a High Musical Note

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 10: Singer, author, actor and model Karan Oberoi enthralled the audience with his musical performance in the concluding session of the 9th edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival during a panel discussion on his book, The Rockstar in Reverse. At the end of the session during closing ceremony founder and director of the festival Umashanker Yadav thanked everyone and expressed his gratitude for yet another successful season of the lit. fest.

Scintillating Kathak performance during the inauguration by noted Kathak dancer Rachana Yadav from Gurugram and a Odissi dance on the opening of the day 2 byyoung dancer Serene Yadav, set the tone for both the days of cultural and literary celebrations. In the opening speech during inauguration Umashanker Yadav emphasized on the transformative powers of the literature. He said that every year the festivalconsciously tries to achieve its aim of making an impactful contribution to the society through the promotion of meaning discussions on the varied subjects related to literature, culture, cinema and more. Manoj Aggarwal, IAS(Retd.), Abhay K. poet and diplomat, Edupreneur and author Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff and Screen writer and lyricist Niren Bhatt expressed their views on the importance of literature in societal development which was the theme of the edition.

The writer of recent blockbuster movie Stree2 Niren Bhatt told how evolution of a writer for creating right kind of content is necessary for success of any movie or a project. He also talked about the importance, rights and challenges of writers in the film industry. Poet diplomat Abhay K. talked about how words can make a difference in the world.

In other sessions, Chairman of Gujarat Sahitya Academy Bhagyesh Jha in a panel discussion talked about the role of institutions instrengthening Gujarati language and literature. The panel discussions were held on women writers, contemporary Hindi literature, youth in literature, lyrics in Hindi cinema, OTTs and on many other topics of importance.

Two days of literary celebrations on 5th and 6th October witnessed over 50 speakers from across India and abroad in more than 20 sessions. Other speakers who participated are Dr. Sagar lyricist, Dr. Heera Lal, IAS, Krishna Kumar Yadav, Dr. Purnima Bhatt, Kavita Kane, Naishadh Purani, Ketan Trivedi, Mukul Kumar, Sonali Pattnaik and many more.

Six books published by Serene Publishers and Distributors, Moments and Eternities by Maitridevi Sisodia, Smriti by Shraddha Ramani, Khwabon Ki Khidkiyon Se by Leena Kheria, The forbidden Sitar by Khushi Master, In Her Shadow- Stories of Strength and Survival by Anaya Singhi and Andman- Ek AdbhutAkarshan by Kumud Verma were launched by eminent personalities during the festival.

Newly established SERENE FILMS launched its posters of Hindi short film Heer Aur Ranjha written and directed by Tamal Dutta and a song and poster of co-produced Gujarati short film written, directed and produced by Omkar Pethkar.

This festival also witnessed scholars and youth from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Hungary participating in a meaningful discussion on youth and their future in literature. With the enthusiastic literature lovers as the audience, speakers engaged in stimulating discourses and interactions. The festival was also aired live through the social media.

The founder of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival, which is an Initiative of Ikon Education Foundation, Umashanker Yadav thanked all his sponsors patron Gujarat Tourism, associate sponsorsKalorex Group, Enertech Fuel Solutions, Cultural Partner ICCR and his group companies Ikon Barcode Solutions, Serene Publishers and SERENE FILMS for powering and supporting the festival.

He also announced to organise the landmark 10th edition of the festival in 2025 in a very special way.

