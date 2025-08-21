Aim High with Silvermoon Tide - Kar98K - BGMI Redeem Codes Live Today!
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Fans of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), the iconic Indian game, can now claim today's exclusive reward - the Silvermoon Tide - Kar98K. Perfect for sharpshooters, this special edition adds a polished edge to your armory. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EGZBZB5HQRDJSNBU
2. EGZCZD45397TXU68
3. EGZDZTNSQEUSST88
4. EGZEZU6SVNG7QMU6
5. EGZFZDTXMS9QV3Q8
6. EGZGZ74ANQ8CUAMJ
7. EGZHZAVUK48SAFEG
8. EGZIZUNR8J9ASVU6
9. EGZJZBMA7Q5798BU
10. EGZKZ8886G968B87
11. EGZLZRXVXF839W3X
12. EGZMZ5WHFTX6B6TU
13. EGZNZAF5H6JGSRSQ
14. EGZOZA7MX7MNM7DC
15. EGZPZGMGGG8R9J84
16. EGZQZ5XDBFJVXK4B
17. EGZRZUMQXHSQT8RS
18. EGZVZ6US9MKC7R9G
19. EGZTZKMJ7XA553PN
20. EGZUZXDGDWWWBBWE
21. EGZBAZ5P9BHT88BF
22. EGZBBZHDJQ396RSM
23. EGZBCZ4593X66J6M
24. EGZBDZEMNCQVN8NE
25. EGZBEZGVS5NW66NH
26. EGZBFZWEFE6FDDXH
27. EGZBGZ9NBU4GG3QF
28. EGZBHZ438UWNETNG
29. EGZBIZ6F4JTAMPJ7
30. EGZBJZHXGUTK4SG3
31. EGZBKZSKRUWGFNDP
32. EGZBLZN8RV68JSX9
33. EGZBMZHX8DMXQXHF
34. EGZBNZS7THRFXB46
35. EGZBOZ8PK57CFBSG
36. EGZBPZS3FEXCEBKP
37. EGZBQZNNW89DWHTR
38. EGZBRZWHP6CQPS7H
39. EGZBVZ6RAX73PWWB
40. EGZBTZA65GD5EPDS
41. EGZBUZ3AFVSE96DM
42. EGZCAZSENGCCXUW9
43. EGZCBZFQ9WESDJNA
44. EGZCCZ7PQ3BG7CFR
45. EGZCDZCEBGEM46UB
46. EGZCEZGWE7J7A64C
47. EGZCFZ48RVUMES9P
48. EGZCGZ6S5V6PV6R8
49. EGZCHZS6F73XWTBF
50. EGZCIZDA4MJDTSMT
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
• Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
• Step 2: Enter your Character ID
• Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
• Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
• Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
• A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
• A user cannot redeem a code twice
• Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
• If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
• Each user account can redeem only one code per day
• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
• Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
