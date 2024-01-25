AION-Tech Solutions to offer best-in-class AI-powered services in BI and Analytics

Goldstone Technologies Ltd. rebranded to AION-Tech Solutions Ltd. to project AI Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: AION-Tech Solutions Ltd. (ATS), formerly known as Goldstone Technologies Limited, is poised to revolutionize the Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics services sector with its state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions. The rebranding comes on the heels of years of remarkable growth and technological innovation, highlighted by the recent launch of ROQIT—an AI-powered SaaS product platform designed for zero-emission fleets worldwide.

Goldstone Technologies Limited, previously a specialist in Full-stack BI, Data Analytics, and IT Services Consulting, now emerges as AION-Tech Solutions Ltd. (ATS) with a renewed vision to redefine the BI and Data Analytics Services sector. ATS aims to disrupt technology across various strategic services, enhancing data planning, reducing costs, and accelerating BI adoption to significantly reduce time-to-value for clients.

The name change is a strategic move to establish a unique global brand in the evolving landscape of AI, Machine, and Deep Learning technologies. It reflects the company’s evolution and commitment to providing innovative solutions amid the ever-changing technology landscape. The transformation signifies a shift from being a BI and Analytics services provider to exploring visionary frontiers in vehicle telematics and AI domains. AION-Tech Solutions will leverage the formidable power of AI to craft best-in-class solutions.

Mr. Pavan Chavali, Managing Director of ATS speaking on the occasion, stated, ” Driven by our proven proficiency in seamlessly integrating and consolidating data to derive impactful insights, alongside our capabilities in constructing, overseeing, and optimizing cloud infrastructure, Business Intelligence, applications, and platforms, our strategic move to rebrand as AION-Tech Solutions Ltd. (ATS) is propelled by our pioneering ventures into cutting-edge technologies, exemplified by our flagship product, Roqit. This evolution reflects our commitment to set new benchmarks in the global market and anticipates substantial growth in emerging business realms”.

The AI market, as a whole, is experiencing unprecedented growth, with a projected global market value of USD 190 billion by 2025, according to industry reports. AION-Tech Solutions is strategically positioned within this thriving market, aiming to capture a significant share by offering cutting-edge AI solutions in BI and Analytics services.

The commitment to delivering high-quality services will now extend to developing and delivering cutting-edge custom AI solutions for over 2500 enterprises from a diverse customer base. This expansion will also include a focus on BI products and consulting, fortifying the ‘full stack’ capabilities. AION-Tech Solutions will serve as a robust ‘Platform incubator’ for global zero-emission and transportation fleets, coupled with geographical expansion into new markets, supporting a larger worldwide customer base with AI, Analytics, and Fleet solutions.

As AION-Tech Solutions Limited continues on the path to delivering high-quality services and fostering strong partnerships, the transition will not impact any existing agreements, contracts, or relationships. The company remains dedicated to its core values while embracing a renewed vision for the future of AI-powered BI and Analytics services.

