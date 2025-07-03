Air Canada Celebrates Canada Day with Limited-time Fare Discounts for Customers Flying from India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 3: In the run up to Canada Day celebrations held on July 1 every year, Air Canada has announced exclusive, limited-time discounts of up to INR 2,900 on round-trip Economy fares for customers flying from India to Canada.

The discount includes all popular non-stop routes from New Delhi and Mumbai to major Canadian cities, including Toronto and Montreal, with onward connectivity across Air Canada's extensive North American network.

The promotion is valid only for bookings made from June 23 to July 7, 2025, for travel to Canada between September 1, 2025, and March 26, 2026.

Arun Pandeya, Air Canada's General Manager for India, said, "We are delighted to extend Canada Day celebrations to our Indian customers through this special offer, encouraging customers to explore the beautiful country of Canada."

"Whether travelling for business, leisure or to connect with family, we are offering great sale prices to inspire Indian customers already looking to book their next adventure."

Indian customers can take advantage of these discounts by booking via Air Canada's website.

For full details and to book tickets, please visit www.aircanada.com

Recently, Air Canada was awarded as the 'Best Airline in North America' at 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

