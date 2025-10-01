Air India inaugurates India's first non-stop flight to Philippines

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Air India on Wednesday inaugurated India's first non-stop flight to the Philippines, the company said in a press release.

The inaugural flight to Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport per schedule today.

H.E. Josel F. Ignacio, Ambassador of the Philippines to India, and Maria Cynthia P. Pelayo, Minister and Consul General, Embassy of the Philippines in India, joined P. Balaji, Group Head - Government, Risk, Compliance & Corporate Affairs, Air India, and other senior officials from the Embassy and Air India at Delhi airport for the inauguration of Air India's new services to Manila.

With the launch of services to Manila, Air India further strengthens its presence in Southeast Asia, now operating to eight destinations across seven countries in the region. In addition to providing non-stop connectivity to an increasing number of travellers between India and the Philippines, the new flights also open new connections for Filipino travellers to access Air India's robust network across Europe and North America via Delhi.

Air India's flights between Delhi and Manila are operated by the airline's Airbus A321LR aircraft, featuring a three-class cabin configuration to offer a choice of Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class to travellers. Air India is one of the few airlines in Southeast Asia to offer fully flat beds in Business Class in the single-aisle A321 aircraft.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, "The launch of non-stop flights to Manila unlocks the immense potential for tourism to the Philippines, as Indian travellers, with their growing appetite for leisure travel and increasing spending power, seek new and exciting destinations. These new services will help showcase the Philippines' vibrant culture and stunning landscapes to many Indian travellers, while also fostering greater trade and cultural exchange, strengthening the bonds between the two nations."

From the powdery sands of Boracay's White Beach to the fascinating limestone karsts and emerald lagoons of Palawan's El Nido, the Philippines' natural beauty positions it as a destination with immense tourism potential.

The Air India group - comprising of full-service global airline Air India and value carrier Air India Express - is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline's inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 45 international destinations across five continents.

