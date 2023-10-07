Air India offers sneak peak at their A350 aircraft

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Air India has provided aviation enthusiasts and travellers with a sneak peek at the new livery for their upcoming Airbus A350 aircraft.

The airline took to its official social media account on X to share a glimpse of the livery for Airbus A350.

In the post, Air India shared the "first look of the majestic A350" aircraft as it gets a lick of paint at an Airbus shop in Toulouse, France.

"Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter... @Airbus," read the post on Air India's official handle on X.

The sneak peek of the aircraft will only add to the excitement and anticipation around the debut of Air India's A350 fleet this winter.

The new livery signifies a fresh chapter for Air India and reflects the airline's commitment to offering a modern and visually appealing experience for passengers.

The Airbus A350 is known for its state-of-the-art design and advanced features, making it an ideal addition to Air India's fleet.

As Air India prepares to welcome these new aircraft, travellers can look forward to enhanced in-flight comfort and services.

The A350 aircraft is known for its fuel efficiency, spacious cabins, and advanced technology, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable journey for passengers.

The addition to Air India's fleet is expected to enhance its long-haul offerings and solidify its position as a leading player in the aviation industry.

