Air Liquide Reinforces Its Presence in Gujarat with Investment in New Air Separation Unit and Cylinder Filling Station

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 3: Air Liquide will expand its presence by investing in its second Air Separation Unit (ASU) and Cylinder Filling Station (CFS) in Bhagapura, Gujarat. Air Liquide India will build, own and operate the new ASU and CFS which are planned to start operating in 2027. This strategic expansion will effectively double Air Liquide's production capacity in the region, complementing the existing ASU plant at Jhagadia and ensuring enhanced supply for customers across Gujarat.

The Bhagapura ASU is strategically located to allow Air Liquide to support Gujarat's robust industrial growth by serving sectors like automotive, battery, electronics, with On Site, Bulk, Packaged gases and applications, as well as local hospitals for medical gases. The plant will have a production capacity of 200 tonnes per day, while the filling center has the capacity of nearly 1,000 cylinders per day.

In line with Air Liquide's Sustainability Objectives which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and the state's Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Policy, there is a plan to decarbonize the site through procurement of renewable energies from 2029.

Air Liquide India is a key supplier to the Indian gas industry and has been present in the country since 1996. It already owns 6 production facilities across North and West India with a production capacity of almost 1,500 tonnes per day of Oxygen, Nitrogen and Argon gases.

Benoit Renard, Managing Director, Air Liquide India, said: "We are more than doubling Air Liquide's production capacity in Gujarat with our investments in this new state-of-the-art efficient air separation plant and this cylinder filling center. By increasing our footprint, we will contribute to the growth of Industries and Healthcare sectors in this region. Being close to our customers, in order to provide a high level of reliability and quality in our services, will always be our priority."

