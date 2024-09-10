Airtel Africa Foundation unveils fellowships to empower students at IIT Madras Zanzibar

New Delhi [India], September 10 : In a move toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of deepening ties with the African Union, the Airtel Africa Foundation launched the 'Airtel Africa Fellowship Program' at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Zanzibar (IITM Zanzibar).

This initiative aligns with PM Modi's goal of integrating Africa into the global economy, recently underscored by African Union's inclusion as the 21st member of the G20.

This scholarship program by the Airtel Africa Foundation aims to empower talented students across Africa, marking a new chapter in educational collaboration between India and Africa.

On September 9, 2023, the African Union (AU) officially joined the G20 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi during the New Delhi summit. Modi's focus on Africa throughout India's G20 Presidency culminated in the historic decision to include the AU, reaffirming his vision of global cooperation and African integration.

The Airtel Africa Fellowship Program echoes that same spirit by fostering innovation and skill development among the youths of the continent.

Launched with an initial funding of USD 500,000, the Fellowship will benefit 10 undergraduate students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IITM Zanzibarthe first overseas campus of an IIT.

This four-year program aims to nurture talent from 14 African nations, including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Each Fellow will receive full tuition coverage of about USD 12,000 as per the course fee structure of the Institute, for a 4-year programme along long with a stipend of USD 500 towards their living expenses, enabling them to focus on their education and future contributions to Africa's technological and economic advancement.

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, who chaired the B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration in 2023, emphasized the importance of private sector investments in Africa.

The Council's focus was on supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an initiative critical to the continent's socio-economic development.

The Airtel Africa Fellowship Program complements this effort by providing African students with access to world-class education at IITM Zanzibar, empowering them to drive innovation and growth in their home countries.

The Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, Dr. Olusegun Ogunsanya said, "We are pleased to partner with IIT Madras Zanzibar to provide opportunities for young Africans to access quality education. This initiative aims to contribute towards creating a prosperous and sustainable continent. We look forward to creating even more opportunities not just in education, but also in financial and digital inclusion, and environmental protection".

The establishment of IITM Zanzibar and the launch of this fellowship mark a natural progression in the strengthening of India-Africa relations, which has gained momentum through several high-profile state visits and diplomatic engagements. As the first overseas campus of an IIT, IITM Zanzibar reflects India's dedication to bringing its world-renowned technical education to the continent.

The Director of IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti said, "IIT Madras is committed to establishing a world class campus in Zanzibar. We are delighted that Airtel Africa Foundation is joining hands with us in this effort. We look forward to welcoming the second cohort of bright young students to the IITM Zanzibar campus this year. We are immensely grateful to Airtel Africa Foundation for providing financial assistance for these future global leaders."

Zanzibar's Minister of Education and Vocational Training, H.E. Lela Mohamed Mussa, praised the program's focus on providing access to high-quality education for deserving students and said, "IITM Zanzibar is charting a wonderful path in technical education in the region. Providing access to this high quality education to students from Tanzania and the rest of the continent, who are topping the IITM Zanzibar screening and test processes, through financial assistance, is an important priority for us. We are thankful to this support from Airtel Africa Foundation, which will enhance our own efforts in this direction."

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries of Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor