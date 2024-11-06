Airtel connects Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (BDO) along LAC

New Delhi [India], November 6 : In a major boost for connectivity in the most challenging terrains of the Ladakh region, telecom major Bharti Airtel has installed mobile towers in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), two remote and strategically significant areas of India, located along the Indo-China border.

The move marks the telecom as the only private telecom provider to establish its network at 16,700 feet above sea level, furthering its reach to India's northernmost military outpost, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

The telecom said that the installation was done in collaboration with the Leh Signalers. The move will smoothen connectivity in some of the most remote parts of Ladakh.

A total of 17 mobile towers have been set up across Kargil, Siachen, Galwan, DBO, and Changthang, providing network access to villages and residents previously isolated from telecommunications.

"Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, joined hands with the Indian Army to launch its network in Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), the northernmost military outpost in the border town. This makes Airtel the only private telecom service provider to offer its services 16700 ft. above sea level," Telecom added in the statement.

As per the company, the installation of mobile towers will benefit local communities, strengthening communication lines in sensitive border areas where rapid communication can be crucial.

Galwan and DBO hold significant strategic importance, given their location near the northeastern corner of the Karakoram Range, an area that has witnessed recent military tensions with neighbouring China.

The telecom's network expansion is anticipated to improve logistics, safety, and emergency responsiveness in these high-altitude areas.

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The Company also has a presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities.

The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa.

Airtel's retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services

