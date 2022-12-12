AISL 2022 Series, a landmark forum, brought in High Net -worth Investors, real estate developers, and stalwarts from different industries

December 12: When the world order of doing business has changed today, post-pandemic, how can re-looking at investments be an exception? We always knew Alternate investments generally offer opportunities to diversify and explore newer avenues of investment. Over time, a well-planned, diversified portfolio could help investors minimize their overall risks and increase long-term ROI (Return on Investments). Alternatively, they generate a high- delta for investments with a defined exit mechanism.

However, in such changing markets, updating oneself on innovations in this space, choosing the best alternative investments, and protecting your assets is imperative to ensuring higher returns.

AISL 2022 would work as a catalyst between investors, real estate players, and alternative investments.

The concept was humbly supported by established and progressive real estate partners like Ashar Group, Tridhaatu Realty, Avant, and Nyati Group, who presented real estate as an alternative asset class to a select group of entrepreneurs and astute professionals who value ‘exclusivity and success.

Madhushree Dutta, the Founder and CEO of Brand Torque, comments on the successful accomplishment of the event, “AISL 2022 will be a multi-city project that would assemble the entire ecosystem of investors, family businesses, real estate developers, & creators of alternate assets to exchange ideas, understand new opportunities, and expand networks globally. We wish to execute substantial transactions through this initiative seamlessly and be “Value Creators” for our stakeholders.”

She added, “AISL 2022 is a dream come true. We envisioned, built, and executed the first forum of the Series and brought in a certain community together that needed this and was cherry-picked. We offered them an enriching experience.”

The Chief Guests for the evening were Mr. Vikas Kalantri, Chairman of the World Trade Centre and President of the All India President’s Association, and Ibrahim Ameer, the Finance Minister of the Maldives.

The event was also enriched by Associates from diverse backgrounds. Grant Thornton Bharat supported this initiative as Knowledge Partner, and Outreach Partners like the Indian Business Group and World Trade Centre also extended their support.

All around the ballroom, a unique ambiance was fostered with the display of Art as an Alternative Asset.

The evening was curated to be varied and engaging; hence, there was a themed panel discussion and a scintillating Game Round, which saw audience members participating.

The first panel was titled, ‘Alternative Investments in the contemporary world! , featuring Khushroo Panthaky (Chartered Accountant) as Moderator, Mr. Ajay Ashar, CMD (Ashar Group), Mr. Pritam Chivukula, Co-founder & Director (Tridhaatu Realty), Mr. Sudeep Saha, CMD (Avant Group).

Post a short refreshment break, two Game Rounds ensued, with Rapid-fire & Fastest Fingers First Rounds, moderated by Madhushree Dutta (Brand Torque LLP) & Manoj Ajgaokar (Grant Thornton Bharat). The idea was to lighten up the mood and create audience engagement.

Panel two covered an insightful topic, ‘Art, Lifestyle, and Sustainability,’ with a fascinating amalgamation of panelists. Moderated by Lloyd Pinto (Grant Thornton Bharat), the panelists included Ms.Tejashree Joshi – Head of Environment and Sustainability (Godrej & Boyce), Mickey Narula (celebrated musician and healer), and two other panelists from the Art side. This panel was conducted post-event as a webinar.

As an extension to AISL 2022 (ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS & SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLES), Brand Torque introduced the “AISL Lumiere Awards” for the first time in the same forum. The goal was to highlight and celebrate the excellence of distinct personalities from various industries and fields of work who have shown in different ways. People from Business to Art to Performing Arts were all recognized and honored for their exemplary contributions to their respective fields of work.

About AISL 2022: ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS & SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLES (AISL) 2022 is a fundamental initiative by Brand Torque to bring the demand and supply sides of the most internationally known sector – Real Estate – together. Through this initiative, Brand Torque will service and support a select group of high-value clients/investors in exploring opportunities curated “exclusively for them” in the Real Estate Space as an Alternate Asset, as well as assist their partners in offering unique propositions across Residential, Commercial, Pre-leased Assets, Lifestyles, and alternative investment opportunities to a select few delegates. In addition, the event includes Business Awards named AISL Lumiere 2022, which will highlight and reward industry professionals and recognize their outstanding achievements. 200+ high-profile guests from many industries, with a focus on significant company owners/ investors/ top social influencers/ family offices/ millennials.

