AITMC Ventures Ltd. (AVPL International) Bags DGCA Type Certification for Agriculture Drone VIRAJ

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 16: Gurugram-headquartered integrated agri-drone company AITMC Ventures (AVPL International), has announced that its Agriculture Drone VIRAJ has received type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This significant milestone enhances the company's credibility and opens new opportunities in the burgeoning drone market in India.

Himanshu Sharma, CEO of AITMC Ventures Ltd. (AVPL International), acknowledges the AVPL's first type certificate of VIRAJ UAS (Agriculture Drone), under a small class hexacopter RPAS UAS with a "proper design, material, specification, construction, and performance for safe operation." The drone market in India is poised for significant growth, with estimates indicating that it could reach nearly 2.5 trillion Indian rupees by 2030. As a well-established player in this burgeoning market, AITMC Ventures Ltd. is strategically positioned to become one of the industry leaders. According to him, The VIRAJ Drone has all the latest features like endurance, stability & performance.

Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder and Managing Director of AITMC Ventures Ltd. (AVPL International), expressed his delight at this achievement, "Receiving this certification is a testament to our commitment to safety and quality. It will undoubtedly boost our scalability and penetration in the market. This certification is not just a recognition of our product's quality, but it also serves as a stepping stone towards achieving our ambitious sales target of 5,000 drones in the fiscal year 2024-25. We believe that with this certification, we are well-positioned to become a leader in the drone market in India."

The company plans to achieve this target through cross channel sales of their existing network across 12 states and 70+ Training institutes across India. We have inaugurated 20 COE,s for Drones with Foundation of 46 centres in December 2023. Mr. Deep added that, "We are delighted to share till 15th May 35 locations in total got operational with Drone Servicing ,Agriculture & Drone training facilities and rest 31 Locations will be operationalised before 30th September 2024. In futures these Drone Center of excellences will be known as World Skill and Incubation Hubs (WISH) and Global Skill and Incubation Hub (GSIH)."

Preet Sandhu, Co-founder and Executive Director, AITMC Ventures Ltd. (AVPL International), spoke about the company's Drone Entrepreneur Programmes. "Our Drone Entrepreneur Programmes are designed to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge to operate our drones effectively. We believe this initiative will significantly contribute to our sales target."

VIRAJ UAS drones are designed for various applications, including seed broadcasting, agrochemical spraying, and remote pilot training. These applications demonstrate the versatility of the company's drones and their potential to revolutionise various sectors, particularly agriculture.

Preet Sandhuu also shared that their Drone Production unit in Gurgaon will be inaugurated within week with Type certification submission of next version of VIRAJ 2.0 Medium category Agriculture Drone with Co Axial feature First time in india.

Himanshu Sharma, CEO of AITMC Ventures Ltd., shared his thoughts on the company's growth strategy, "Our presence in 12 states not only allows us to reach a wider audience but also provides an opportunity for customers to learn about our diverse course offerings. From Remote Pilot Certification Course to Agriculture Drone Spraying Course, we offer a range of courses that equip our customers with the necessary skills to operate our drones effectively."He shared that we already have Submitted Type certification for our training and Photographic drone as well,soon all of our training centres will be equipped with our own training drones."

AITMC Ventures Ltd. is an India-based company that prides itself on its cutting-edge drone manufacturing and expert training programs. The company's mission is to ensure customers "soar confidently into the world of unmanned aerial excellence." With its ambitious sales target and strategic initiatives, AITMC Ventures Ltd. is poised to make a significant impact in the drone industry.

AVPL International is a leading force in the drone ecosystem with Type certification for our agriculture drones and Multiple RPTO,s Across India. We have a presence across 12 states, featuring 50 Global Skill and Incubation Hubs and 20 World Skill and Incubation Hubs dedicated exclusively to the Drone and Agriculture sectors. We offer Drone and Skill Training, Drone as a Service (DaaS), and Drone Manufacturing, along with a chain of agri-input retail outlets across India.

