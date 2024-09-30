AIWA India Introduces Feature-Packed QLED TVs on Amazon with Exciting Launch Offers

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 30: AIWA India, a renowned global consumer electronics brand, is proud to announce the launch of its latest range of QLED televisions on Amazon, marking a significant expansion into the Indian e-commerce space. The launch coincides with Amazon's highly anticipated Great India Sale, offering consumers an opportunity to purchase AIWA's state-of-the-art QLED TVs at exceptional prices.

AIWA's QLED TV lineup is now live on Amazon, featuring a variety of sizes from 32 inches to 75 inches. With its Japanese R&D and AIWA Signature Sound Technology, the QLED TVs promise immersive viewing experiences with vibrant picture quality and crystal-clear sound. The QLED technology is available across all sizes, ensuring that customers can enjoy premium television experiences regardless of their screen preference.

AIWA's QLED TVs boast cutting-edge features that differentiate them from competitors. The televisions incorporate advanced QLED display technology, which offers superior brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. With sizes ranging from 32 to 75 inches, the range caters to diverse customer needs, whether for compact spaces or full home theatre setups. AIWA's signature Sound Technology further enhances the viewing experience with powerful, clear audio, elevating entertainment to new heights.

To celebrate the launch, AIWA is offering exciting deals and promotions during Amazon's Great India Sale. Customers can enjoy instant bank discounts, No Cost EMI (NCEMI) options, and significant price cuts across the QLED range, making this the perfect time to upgrade their entertainment systems.

AIWA's QLED TVs are available for delivery across India, with rapid fulfilment based on the customer's location and proximity to Amazon's warehouses. Most orders will be delivered within 48 hours, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience for customers nationwide.

This launch marks AIWA India's deeper penetration into the e-commerce market. By partnering with Amazon, AIWA aims to provide Indian consumers with high-quality, technologically advanced products at competitive prices. The company sees e-commerce as a vital channel for growth and expects it to become the second-largest sales avenue after its expanding retail network.

Speaking on the launch, Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, AIWA India said, "Our new QLED TV range showcases AIWA's commitment to delivering premium technology with world-class Japanese R&D. Partnering with Amazon allows us to reach more customers while providing exceptional value through exclusive offers. This launch is a significant step in our goal to expand AIWA's footprint in the Indian market."

About AIWA India:

Founded in 1951, Japan-based Aiwa has established itself as a pioneer in the consumer electronics space and is considered one of the most recognizable brands in the personal audio segment. Best known for its speakers, boomboxes, and stereo systems, the company is also known as the creator of the iconic cassette tape recorder. The brand has returned in various key markets across the world, including India, with several devices using innovative technology and innovative designs towards meeting the growing demand from consumers worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor