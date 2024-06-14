Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas First FootSteps in Delhi NCR at Elan Epic Mall, Gurugram

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 14: NY Cinemas, owned by Ajay Devgn, has launched its first multiplex in Delhi NCR at Elan Epic Mall, Sector 70, Gurugram. It stands out as one of the most admirable multiplexes in the region. Elan Epic, a paragon of modern retail, is strategically located at sector 70 on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), offering effortless connectivity to the entire city. Just a 3-minute drive from NH-8 and with proximity to Golf Course Extension Road, it ensures smooth access.

Ajay Devgn, the four-time National Award-winning Actor and Director, who is extremely passionate about his art, founded NY Cinemas in 2017, a multiplex chain that curates its cinemas with Indian ethos and values and aims to revive the old-world charm of single screens in multiplexes and bring audiences closer to their favourite films and film stars. NY Cinemas stands out as a differentiating player in the cinema industry.

This cinema goes beyond just movie screening by providing an array of premium amenities. Spanning an impressive 46,000 Sq. Ft, this state-of-the-art property features a 5-screen multiplex housing 890 seats, each equipped with the cutting-edge Dolby sound system, ensuring an immersive audio-visual experience. The cinema is beautifully crafted in three parts viz. The pre-lobby area, main lobby and the ultra-luxurious AMOR lounge. Patrons can experience the elegant lounge area, savour unique creations at the Mocktail Bar, and enjoy culinary delights from the live cooking stations meticulously designed by in-house chefs, making every visit a comprehensive and enjoyable experience. Adding to its distinct appeal is the unique open box office, which enhances the overall ambience and convenience for moviegoers. Among its standout features is the opulent Amor Auditorium, which offers plush recliners for unmatched comfort, allowing guests to relax in style and enjoy VIP treatment while watching their favourite superstars on-screen.

Ajay Devgn, Founder of NY Cinemas stated, "NY Cinemas is expanding and making its way to Gurugram, Delhi NCR. Our endeavour is to create an impeccable experience for audiences watching films at the theatre. I have received a lot of love from my audiences there, and this is my way of giving them the best entertainment experience."

Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group, said, "Elan Epic is a premier destination in Gurugram for luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment. The arrival of Delhi NCR's first NY Cinemas at Elan Epic marks a pivotal moment in our journey to curate an unparalleled lifestyle experience. We are confident that NY Cinemas will seamlessly integrate world-class moviegoing with our existing offerings of luxury retail and fine dining, creating a truly one-stop destination for discerning patrons in Gurugram."

Rajeev Sharma, CEO, NY Cinemas said, "NY Cinemas at Elan Epic is bringing to Gurgaon the most visual, hatke & filmy experience like no other. We have put our best minds to use and the result is for everyone to witness. Being a differentiating player, I am confident that Delhi / NCR would have not experienced a Classical and Filmy theatre like us till now. Not only the interiors but the audio and video experience too will win the hearts of everyone. "For the Love of Cinema" Ajay's vision is truly delivered with NY Cinemas at Elan Epic."

Sprawling across a majestic four-acre in Gurugram's Sector 70, Elan Epic redefines the luxury retail experience. This strategically located premium destination, situated right off the Extended Golf Course Extension Road, boasts effortless accessibility via Sohna Road and NH8. Step inside and be captivated by a central atrium featuring a one-of-a-kind, expansive water body - a marvel of modern Indian architecture by UHA London & Architecture by ACPL. Elan Epic promises an unparalleled blend of luxury, entertainment, and convenience, all under one magnificent roof.

Embracing a vibrant filmy theme, the decor and environment further elevate the luxurious cinema experience and offer patrons a selfie opportunity at every step. With this launch, NY Cinemas expands its presence to 14 cities and has ambitious plans to introduce 20 more screens this year, reinforcing its commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment across the country.

