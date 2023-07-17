Ajay Kaul spearheaded with MSDLSA, BMC K-West Ward, and UMA with Ekata Manch conducted an environmental rally “Eco-Walk”

Environment Awareness Rally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Mumbai Suburban District Legal Services Authority, Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika K-West Ward, University of Mumbai in Association With Ekata Manch, conducted the biggest environmental rally ‘ “Eco-Walk” to propel people to “Plant Saplings & Say No to Plastic” in Mumbai.

Over 5000 people marched to raise awareness about environmental issues & raise their voices in support of environment conservation. They sensitized the masses about the menace of environmental degradation and suggested measures to reduce the usage of plastic & increase the plantation of saplings.

Principal Ajay Kaul- Founder of Ekata Manch, Principal of Children Welfare Centre High School & Clara’s College of Commerce – Versova, Yari Road, stated that the environment’s equilibrium was constantly worsening due to the shortage of trees and plants. Planting trees is vital to maintain the environment’s balance.

Participants marched with placards and banners bearing slogans about pollution control, saving energy, and reducing water wastage. They also urged people to switch off electric gadgets when not in use, stop using plastic bags, not dump waste in water bodies, plant more trees, and throw garbage only in trash cans, among other eco-friendly suggestions.

Principal Ajay Kaul added, “If we don’t act fast, our present & future is doomed. If ill practices like pollution, using plastic, and cutting of trees continue, we will be responsible for the end of the world.”

The rally saw people from all walks of life, amongst others was a renowned face like Shri Sayaji Shinde, noted cine actor and environmental activist who marched with enthusiasm & gusto to raise environmental awareness.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor