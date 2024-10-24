Ajay Thakur Launches Groundbreaking Book Vision to Victory - Unleashing India's SME Platform

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Last night, business leaders, influencers, and industry experts gathered at the prestigious Sahara Star, Vile Parle, for the much-anticipated launch of Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Platform by renowned financial expert Ajay Thakur.

The launch event, hosted by Invincible Publications Pvt. Ltd., was attended by prominent figures from the financial world and the SME sector, alongside thought leaders and representatives from the media. During the event, Thakur shared his insights on the critical role of the SME sector in India's economic growth, describing SMEs as the backbone of the Indian economy due to their contribution to innovation, employment generation, and overall economic resilience.

"SMEs are the lifeblood of the Indian economy, driving more than 45% of the country's industrial output and creating nearly 30% of all jobs. Through 'Vision to Victory,' I hope to provide entrepreneurs with the tools and strategies they need to harness the full potential of the SME sector," said Thakur. "Today, the SME platform is more vital than ever as we work to support our Prime Minister's vision of making India a $5 trillion economy."

The book covers essential topics like the power of belief, the evolution of SME platforms, and the post-COVID-19 resurgence, and is filled with real success stories of SMEs that have thrived post-listing on the SME platform of exchanges.

Each chapter dives into pivotal moments, such as "The Power of Belief: A Family Who Fought Their Fate" and "The Golden Era of SME Platforms, 2021-2024." These stories not only reflect the resilience of the SME sector but also offer practical insights for entrepreneurs and business owners looking to succeed in today's competitive landscape.

Vision to Victory is the culmination of Thakur's years of experience with the SME platform of the BSE, where he was instrumental in helping SMEs gain access to equity capital. Under his leadership, the SME exchange empowered small businesses with greater visibility and financial resources, giving them the tools to scale and compete in global markets.

Sagar Setia, founder of Invincible Publishers, shared his thoughts on the release, saying: "At Invincible, we believe in books that empower people, and 'Vision to Victory' fits that vision perfectly. Ajay's insights are invaluable, and this book will undoubtedly inspire and guide entrepreneurs to achieve their goals."

This book is not just another business guideit's a roadmap for growth, filled with actionable advice and inspiring stories. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a business leader, or simply interested in India's SME sector, "Vision to Victory" is a must-read. Anyone who picks it up will find it immensely beneficial for their personal and professional journey.

About the Author:

Ajay Thakur is a distinguished financial expert and a key figure in the establishment and development of the SME platform at the BSE. With decades of experience in financial markets, Thakur is a recognized authority on SME financing and a proponent of supporting small businesses as a key driver of economic growth.

