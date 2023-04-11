Ajay's inaugurates its state-of-the-art food factory in Navsari

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (/PNN): Ajay's, the fast-growing and trusted Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain, which is on a mission to serve good and affordable to all, opened its state-of-the-art factory at Navsari on Sunday. The factory's inauguration was marked with the playing of the national anthem.

Spread over a total area of 1.50 lakh sq ft, with the production area being occupied by 44000 sq. ft. The factory will make products like cold coffee, burger buns, pizza bread, mayonnaise, burger patty, and pizza sauces. It will provide direct employment to over 200 people and indirect employment to many more.

"We are excited to inaugurate our Good Food factory, representing a major milestone in our journey from a humble fast food joint to a leading QSR chain in the country. The factory is a huge step forward in our committed efforts to provide our citizens with high-quality food at affordable rates. We believe that the factory will help us stay ahead of the competition and meet the evolving food choices of our customers," said Jaideep Solanki, Founder & Director of Ajay's Good Food Pvt. Ltd.

"Since we launched our first outlet in Navsari in 2014, our mission has been to serve food that is good, affordable and accessible to all. With over 126 outlets in 37 cities, Ajay's has become the go-to destination for anyone looking for hygienic and pocket-friendly cold coffee, burgers and pizzas. The new factory will help us further standardise the production of many core products and help us grow even faster," said Ajay Solanki, Founder & Director of Ajay's Good Food Pvt. Ltd.

Ajay's success story is just the beginning of a larger mission to redefine the QSR industry in India. Its focus on quality ingredients, hygienic outlets, and prompt service has set a new standard for QSR chains nationwide. It is also creating a more inclusive and dynamic food sector in India.

However, Ajay's is more than just a successful QSR chain. The team at Ajay's is committed to empowering the Indian youth and bringing an entrepreneurial wave to the Indian food sector. With their expertise and support, the team is helping aspiring entrepreneurs grow with Ajay's and create more opportunities for themselves and their communities. Ajay's QSR chain has helped over 120 people realise their entrepreneurial dream and created over 450 employment opportunities at the outlets.

In its vision to be the largest QSR chain in the country, Ajay's is offering profitable franchise opportunities for budding entrepreneurs who share their passion for good food and commitment to excellence. Ajay's has grown rapidly in south and central Gujarat and is set to open three outlets in Ahmedabad in April 2023. With its commitment to excellence, core values, and mission to serve all, Ajay's is poised to impact the food industry for years to come significantly.

