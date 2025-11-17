Ajit Verma, Zaara, Karishma and Udham Singh Stand Out as "ZiddiChhora" Poster Makes Waves

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: Tirupati Productions has launched the official poster of its upcoming film "ZiddiChhora". The film is produced, written, directed, and acted in by Ajit Verma. Udham Singh is the co-producer, and Hasan Ali is the executive producer. Actresses Zaara and Karishma will be seen in lead roles, and Udham Singh also plays an important part in the film.

The poster shows that "ZiddiChhora" is the story of a strong-willed young man. The film includes romance as well as action. The first look shows Ajit Verma holding a gun and giving a serious, intense expression.

Speaking at the event, Ajit Verma said:

"This film has a unique idea. It has comedy, action, and a family message. We will start shooting in the last week of November in Uttarakhand. Our plan is to release the film in June 2026. New actors bring new kinds of stories, and we hope the audience will enjoy something different in this film."

Ajit Verma, who earlier played the role of terrorist Kasab, said that his character in "ZiddiChhora" is very special and something the audience has not seen before. He also praised actress Karishma for her performance.

Actress Karishma said:

"Working with Ajit Verma is always a great experience. He is a wonderful director and a very good person. I have worked with him before, and this project is also very exciting. Both main characters are 'ZiddiChhora', but the ending will surprise the audience."

Co-producer Udham Singh said:

"Our whole team is excited for this film. We will start shooting soon. The script is very strong, and we believe the audience will enjoy it a lot."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor