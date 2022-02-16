AKAI India launches Fire TV 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Series with 43, 50 and 55 Inch Variants

AKAI India notches up its smart TV range with the announcement of its new 4K ultra HD Fire TV variants. Now available in 43, 50 and 55 inch sizes, the 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs as the addition to the family will be available to customers at a starting price of Rs. 41999 on Amazon.in and multi-brand stores from Feb 15, 2022. With the launch of its 4K series, Akai will be the first Japanese consumer product brand to launch 4K television with Fire TV OS in India. Akai 4K Fire TV experience will deliver breath-taking viewing experience at Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution with 60 hertz refresh rate and 178° wide viewing angle.

The 4K series has an A+ Grade LED panel and Dolby Vision with HDR 10 and HLG backed by Amlogic 9th Generation Imaging Engine. The 4K Ultra HD series adds to the successful Fire TV 32-inch series by AKAI launched in last year.

The AKAI Fire TV 4K smart TVs come loaded with some of the most captivating features including Fire TV OS, Alexa voice controls, DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from home screen, and with a host of preloaded apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV and additional 5000+ apps from Fire TV Appstore. The Alexa Voice Remote will enable users to launch apps, search for favourite movies and TV shows, play music, control smart home devices, access thousands of Alexa Skills, and more just through voice.

Offering host of connectivity options, the 4K series comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports to connect set-top box, Blu Ray players, and gaming console, along with one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It also offers an IR Port to control connected devices like Soundbars, Receivers, and set-top boxes. The powerful performance delivered on the 4K series is powered by a 1.95GHz Quad core processor, 1.5GB and 8GB RAM/DDR options.

To enjoy true to life and immersive sound experience, the Akai Fire TV 4K smart TVs are backed by Inbuilt 20 Watts Powerful Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Customers can also pair any Amazon Echo smart speaker with the Akai Fire TVs and enjoy hands-free voice control. All Android & iOS mobile phone users can effortlessly connect Akai Fire TV to their phones by downloading the Fire TV app and operate it as a remote control that supports a directional pad with haptic feedback, typing feature on the keyboard to search content, browse & switch apps and use voice to control their TV.

Sharing his views on the launch, Anurag Sharma, Director AKAI India said, "At Akai we aim to deliver state of the art products carrying decades old Japanese legacy. With our Fire TV 4K Ultra HD series built on the finest features and build quality, Akai promises to deliver an experience like never before to customers. The 32 Inch variant has already seen massive success and with the 4K series, we steadily move to the premium TV segment and are confident to make our mark."

