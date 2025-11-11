Akasa Air and One Point One Solutions Partner to Enhance Customer Experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, has partnered with One Point One Solutions to introduce an advanced Omnichannel CCaaS solution aimed at strengthening customer engagement and operational efficiency. The collaboration focuses on enhancing Akasa Air's customer experience by integrating technology across communication channels to deliver faster, more seamless, and consistent interactions.



This partnership brings together Akasa Air's customer-first ethos with One Point One's expertise in automation and digital contact centre services. The new Omnichannel solution will enable Akasa Air to manage customer interactions across voice, email, and other channels through a unified system, ensuring improved responsiveness and higher service consistency. By connecting the solution with Akasa Air's existing data systems, customer service teams will be able to access real-time information to assist passengers more effectively. The platform is designed to streamline processes, reduce response times, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

Deployment and Partnership Details:

The Omnichannel solution rollout will be completed in the coming few weeks, supported by an advanced analytics dashboard tracking key metrics such as deflection, intent accuracy and customer satisfaction.

About Akasa Air:

Akasa Air is India's most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares – all in the Akasa Way. Akasa's youthful personality, employee- centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service make this commitment a reality for all Indians.

About One Point One Solutions Ltd.:

One Point One Solutions Ltd. is a full-stack solutions provider across BPO, KPO, IT Services, Technology & Transformation, and Analytics. Over the last two decades, the company has established its expertise in offering comprehensive solutions across technology, accounting, skill development and analysis to clients in a wide variety of sectors.

