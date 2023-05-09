Akash Singh Rajput breaks his World Record for biggest tournament in the World with 611 teams

New Delhi [India], May 9 (/GPRC): Gyanveer Sewa Samurai under the guidance of Akash Singh Rajput of Sagar has just broken their record by orgsing the biggest cricket tournament in the world with over 9500 players and 611 teams at Surkhi and received the World Book of Records in the presence of the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Yuvraj Mahanaryaman Jyotiraditya Scindia. Check on YouTube https://youtu.be/1lA5HHH1jmk.

This tournament was orgsed on 12th January 2023. In this tournament, five grounds were used for five matches per day. Many talented youngsters take part in this tournament to showcase their cricketing skills.

"The major goal of the Cricket Mahakumbh is to provide promising players from every village an opportunity, and we are making progress in this direction. In this Mahakumbh, over 9500 players showcased their talents. I hope that these athletes will represent the state and the nation, showcasing their talents and bringing honour to our Surkhi assembly district. Every talent in our region deserves a platform, and we want to provide them with one so they can develop. This is to eradicate the thought that only the privileged ones can fulfil their dreams, we are here for everyone, despite their class, race, and status" said by Akash Singh Rajput, orgser of this event

The Actor turned social worker and youth sensation has again proved that he is there for the betterment of the youth of MP. This success and the name of Surkhi have been written with golden words in the World Book of Record London. Everyone is praising him for this extraordinary achievement. He brought the London Committee to Sagar with his urge to make the name of Surkhi and Madhya Pradesh renowned globally.

He is also well-known for his acting in Porus, the series of Ashram, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and many more, soon you will see him in the upcoming season of Ashram. You can check his website http://www.akashsinghrajput.in for more information.

