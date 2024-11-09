Akbar Travels: India's First 100% Online Visa Portal, Offering Visa Services for 200+ Countries and Saving 1,080 Trees

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: Akbar Travels, the pioneer in online visa services, launched India's first 100% online visa portal in 2018, transforming the way Indians apply for visas. With services spanning over 200+ countries, Akbartravels.com offers an eco-friendly, streamlined approach to visa applications. Since its launch, this online portal has saved approximately 1,080 trees by eliminating traditional paper-based processesa feat that highlights Akbar Travels' commitment to sustainability.

Online Visa Services for 200+ Countries: Redefining Convenience and Efficiency

In a world where convenience is key, Akbar Travels' online visa services have become the preferred choice for travelers across India. By digitizing the application process for over 200+ destinations, Akbar Travels has eliminated the need for physical paperwork. This digital-first approach not only speeds up the application process but has saved around 10.8 million sheets of paper, equating to over 1,080 trees preserved in the last six years.

With online visa applications now accessible across devices, Akbar Travels has simplified obtaining visas for key travel destinations such as the UAE, US, UK, Schengen area, and more. The platform offers a 99.8% visa success rate and provides specialized support for Canada PR visas and other immigration categories. Travelers can apply for the visa online from the convenience of their home or office without the requirement of visiting the branch or visa application centre.

Why Choose Akbar Travels for Your Visa Application Needs?

1. Comprehensive Visa Coverage: Akbar Travels offers online visa services for 200+ countries, making it a one-stop destination for travelers seeking visas to various global destinations.

2. 99.8% Visa Success Rate: With a high success rate since 1978, Akbar Travels has become a trusted choice for visa processing services, particularly in high-demand destinations.

3. Environmentally Responsible: Akbar Travels' paperless process has resulted in over 1,080 trees saved, positioning the company as a leader in sustainable business practices.

4. Exclusive Travel Benefits: Customers using Akbar Travels' visa services enjoy discounts up to Rs. 20,000 on flight tickets, providing added value for their travel needs.

Simplify Your Visa Process: Apply Online with Akbar Travel

As a top visa consultant in India, Akbar Travels has transformed the visa application landscape by offering an easy-to-use online portal with a 99.8% success rate. Their digital process has set a new benchmark for eco-friendly travel solutions, while also delivering unmatched convenience. To start your application, visit Akbar Travels' online visa services for 180+ countries.

Experience hassle-free applications, top-tier customer service, and exclusive travel deals on not only visa and flights but also on your hotel bookings, family tour packages etc all while contributing to a greener planet. Akbar Travels makes it simple to apply for visas online, from tourist visas to Canada PR visas. Choose Akbar Travels for your online visa application needs, and join the movement towards sustainable travel.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor