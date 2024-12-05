AKI India Ltd Reports Robust Q1 Growth and Launches Sustainable Leather Products

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 5: AKI India Ltd, a premier name in the leather manufacturing and export industry, has posted remarkable growth for Q1 FY25, coupled with the introduction of a pioneering eco-friendly product line.

The company reported net sales of Rs20.12 crore for the quarter, marking a 23.2% surge compared to the average of the previous four quarters. Profit After Tax (PAT) also reached a notable Rs0.57 crore, the highest in five quarters, signaling strong operational efficiency and market demand.

In line with global trends toward sustainability, AKI India unveiled its new eco-friendly product range, featuring leather footwear, bags, wallets, equestrian gear like saddles and harnesses, and pet accessories. These offerings not only prioritize functionality but also reflect the company's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

This growth trajectory is attributed to the company's dedicated investments in research and development over the last two years. By enhancing design and production processes, AKI India has positioned itself to meet the evolving preferences of consumers seeking sustainable and ethically crafted products.

The leather industry continues to witness rising demand for premium, eco-conscious goods, and AKI India is at the forefront of this shift. The leadership credits the company's success to its strong financial foundation, innovative product development, and unwavering focus on sustainability.

With a solid growth strategy and a vision for the future, AKI India Ltd is well-equipped to strengthen its presence both in the domestic and international markets. Its ability to balance profitability with innovation and environmental responsibility underscores its role as a leader in the leather industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor