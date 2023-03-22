AKIHI, a newly launched homegrown skincare brand secures series A funding of 1 Crore

New Delhi [India], March 22 (/NewsVoir): AKIHI, a newly launched skincare brand, announced today that it has successfully raised 1 crore in series A funding. This investment will enable the brand to expand its product line and further develop its online presence.

AKIHI was founded earlier this year by two skincare enthusiasts, Tulsi Gosai and Savita Sharma, who were frustrated with the market's lack of affordable and effective skincare products. The brand's mission is to provide high-quality, vegan skincare products that are accessible to all.

"We are thrilled to have secured this investment, which will allow us to bring our vision to life," said Tulsi Gosai, Co-founder, AKIHI. She also mentioned, "We believe that everyone deserves to have access to safe, effective skincare products, and we are committed to making that a reality."

AKIHI's product line currently includes a range of Remove the Dust Cleansing Balm, Clean Up Gel Face Wash, Effortless Exfoliation Face Scrub, Calm the Soul Toner, Genie In The Bottle Facial Serum, Relax the Soul Face Moisturizer, Serene Dreams Night cream, Smooth Out The Edges Body Butter, Brighter Smile Lip Scrub and Own Your Smile Lip balm, etc. made from natural ingredients such as aloe vera, tea tree oil, and rosehip oil. All of the brand's products are free from harmful chemicals and are cruelty-free. Acting on the growing need for sustainable living, AKIHI laid a greater emphasis on contributing to the environment by offering its products in visually-appealing glass bottles. With Minimalist packaging featuring pastel colors, and glass bottles, the brand is designed to be gender-neutral.

The funding round was led angel investors Virender Sharma & Devendra Dagar. On the investment the investor commented, "We are excited to partner with AKIHI and support their mission to make natural skincare accessible to all." They further added, "Their commitment to using high-quality, natural ingredients aligns with our values, and we believe that they have the potential to disrupt the skincare industry."

With the new funding, AKIHI plans to expand its product line to include additional skincare products, such as sunscreen, face masks, etc. The brand also plans to invest in marketing and advertising to increase its online presence and reach a wider audience.

"We are confident that this investment will help us to achieve our goals and make a real difference in the skincare industry," said Savita Sharma, Co-founder, AKIHI. She further added, "We are grateful for the support of our investors and look forward to continuing to grow and innovate."

AKIHI's products are currently available for purchase on its website and through D2C online channel, Amazon. The brand plans to expand its distribution channels in the coming months to reach more customers.

For more information about AKIHI and its products, please visit the brand's website at www.akihi.co.in.

