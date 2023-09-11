Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome To The Jungle' Vs 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil' by Akhil Parashar – A Clash of Stars and Content

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 11: In a surprising move for film enthusiasts, the announcement of two major films has taken place simultaneously. On one side, there's the star-studded extravaganza 'Welcome To The Jungle,' featuring superstars like Akshay Kumar, and on the other side, we have 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil,' directed by Akhil Parashar, which promises powerful content.

'Welcome To The Jungle': An Ensemble of Stars

On Akshay Kumar's birthday, producers made headlines by unveiling the release date of 'Welcome To The Jungle.' This film marks the beginning of the 'Welcome' franchise and boasts a record-breaking ensemble of 24 leading actors in a single movie, promising ideal family entertainment.

Akshay Kumar himself took to his Instagram page to share a video where all the actors are seen dressed in military attire, grooving to the beats of the iconic 'Welcome' song. The star-studded cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, along with talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodwara.

'Kulli: The Power Of Devil': A Horror Film with Social Relevance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9kJWKqC8UM

In contrast, 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil' has created a buzz on the internet with its motion poster. This motion poster not only features eerie visuals but also delivers a powerful message. The background voice in the motion poster belongs to a transgender character who questions their existence by saying, "When God created this world, created male and female, then why was I made?" With a spine-chilling background score and graphics, this dialogue reflects the pain and struggles faced by transgender individuals. The goosebumps inducing music is given by Vardan Singh which is really impressive.

In the midst of this excitement, 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil' emerges as a film that delves into societal issues while embracing the horror genre. It sheds light on the challenges faced by transgender individuals and confronts unexplored terrifying experiences.

Both these films have created enthusiasm within the film industry and among their fans. 'Welcome To The Jungle' promises a grand family entertainer with its star-studded ensemble, while 'Kulli: The Power Of Devil' challenges societal norms and explores the haunting experiences of transgender individuals. Stay tuned for more updates on these unique offerings in Indian cinema."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor