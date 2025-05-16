Akshay Mathur Launches Unpromptd to Reimagine Digital Monetization in APAC

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India]/ Singapore, May 16: While global tech companies double down on Asia for growth, a quiet disruptor is building the monetization infrastructure behind the scenes. Unpromptd, a recently launched APAC-focused company, is partnering with platforms and apps to unlock digital revenue streams in some of the region's most complex and fast-evolving markets.

Founded by Akshay Mathur, the man who helped bring Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Criteo, and Outbrain to India and Southeast Asia through long-term exclusive partnerships, Unpromptd is drawing attention for its low-profile but high-impact approach to monetization.

An Embedded Approach to Platform Growth

Unlike traditional resellers or ad networks that often operate at arm's length, Unpromptd positions itself as an embedded revenue partner, working in lockstep with platform teams. Its model is built around early-stage alignment, ideally before product-market fit is fully established, enabling it to influence the strategy as well as execution.

Unpromptd helps platforms localize their go-to-market approach for diverse markets, build scalable sales infrastructure, and establish the end-to-end monetization stack needed to drive consistent growth. This includes setting up regional teams, implementing technology-led sales and campaign systems, offering advertiser credit to unlock demand, and ensuring full compliance with local billing, taxation, and regulatory frameworks. By functioning as an extension of the platform's internal monetization and partnerships team, Unpromptd reduces operational complexity and accelerates revenue outcomes without adding to fixed cost structures.

The company is currently working across India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea. These are markets where digital spend is growing rapidly but operational complexity often slows down monetization.

"Partnerships today are about scale, depth, distribution, and technology. The strongest ones create long-term value and outlast markets and leaders," says Akshay Mathur, Founder and CEO of Unpromptd. "We operate as an embedded extension of our partners' monetization teams, with full accountability. Our focus is on driving revenue, building tech-enabled efficiencies, and freeing our partners to focus on product, growth, and innovation."

What Sets the Model Apart

Unpromptd combines multiple high-impact capabilities under one roof, designed to solve for the operational realities of monetization in Asia:

* Technology-driven monetization systems, including partner CRMs, campaign tools, and performance dashboards tailored for local teams

* Deep regional knowledge, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 India markets and linguistically diverse Southeast Asian regions

* Revenue-first structure, aligned to performance-based incentives and flexible structures

* Full sales infrastructure, including hiring, training, playbook development, and account management across markets

* Advertiser credit support, helping platforms unlock spend from mid-market advertisers while mitigating risk

* Local billing, advertiser credit, FX, taxation, and compliance support, easing regulatory burden for partners without local entities and helping platforms unlock spend from mid- market advertisers while mitigating risk

* Long-view partnerships, where Unpromptd integrates as an extension of internal monetization teams, not as a transactional vendor

Traction Across Markets

Before its formal launch, Unpromptd's leadership was already deeply involved in building monetization models for major platforms across India and Southeast Asia. One project involved working closely with the leadership of a large global social platform to establish its revenue operations in these markets. Through localized go-to-market planning, credit-backed advertiser onboarding, and operational execution, the platform achieved a 10x growth in monetization and built a base of over 1,600 active advertisers.

In another collaboration, a global performance and retargeting platform expanded its India business significantly. Within just 12 months, revenue grew by over 200 percent as a result of end-to-end execution across sales, supply packaging, and advertiser education. These efforts demonstrate how targeted, high-ownership monetization builds can create lasting value in fast- growing but operationally complex regions.

Why This Matters Now

Digital advertising in Asia is growing at unprecedented speed, but the landscape remains fragmented. According to GroupM, India's ad market is projected to hit Rs1.64 trillion (approximately 20 billion USD) by 2025, with digital contributing over 60 percent of total spend. Southeast Asia's digital ad spend is expected to cross 25 billion USD by 2025, with Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines driving much of that growth, according to Dentsu's Global Ad Spend Forecast. Mobile-first audiences, vernacular content ecosystems, and rising D2C businesses are creating enormous opportunity, but also complexity. From billing friction and credit constraints to localization gaps, the challenges of monetization often slow down even the most promising platforms.

For both global adtech firms and regional digital businesses, the monetization layer needs to be agile, local, and efficient. It requires a deep understanding of fragmented markets, cultural nuances, regulatory frameworks, and advertiser behavior. Most internal teams are not resourced to navigate all these variables at speed, especially while also managing product growth, platform stability, and investor expectations. With mounting cost structures, it is increasingly prudent for companies to adopt partnership-driven models that boost bottom-line growth without inflating fixed overheads. In this environment, dedicated and execution-focused partners can create meaningful, measurable impact.

Who's Behind It

Unpromptd is led by Akshay Mathur, a name well known in Asia's digital advertising ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, he has been instrumental in shaping how some of the world's biggest adtech platforms entered and scaled in the region.

Throughout his time at Komli Media, SVG, Dentsu and Tyroo, Akshay Mathur played a leading role in forging long-term, exclusive partnerships with companies like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Outbrain. From designing go-to-market and monetization strategies that defined their early commercial success to localizing products for diverse markets, he has consistently been at the forefront of platform growth. He built monetization teams from the ground up and solved for critical functions including billing infrastructure, credit systems, and market education.

His deep understanding of both global platform ambition and local executional nuance is what now powers Unpromptd's approach. Mathur's track record includes helping platforms grow 10x in revenue, onboard thousands of advertisers, and build category-defining businesses across India and Southeast Asia - often in markets where they had no initial footprint.

At Unpromptd, he is applying that same operator mindset to build a company that doesn't just advise but executes - with the same care, accountability, and velocity that internal teams strive for. The broader team brings together talent from platforms, publishers, and consultancies, creating a blend of strategic insight and on-ground execution that is rare in the monetization landscape. The team at Unpromptd blends platform-side, publisher-side, and regional operating experience. This mix provides both strategic perspective and on-the-ground execution capability.

The Road Ahead

Unpromptd is now expanding its footprint across New Tech, commerce, OTT, and performance- driven ad models, while deepening partnerships in Southeast Asia and India. Its long-term goal is to become the preferred monetization partner for any digital platform serious about scale in Asia, without the need to invest years into building internal infrastructure. The company is already in conversations with several global players looking to use Asia as a testbed for monetization innovation, including dynamic pricing models, alternate formats, and local brand engagements.

"Asia has the numbers, the users, and the momentum," says Mathur. "But success here depends on execution. That's what we're here to build."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor