Akshay Valle from Samata College, Visakhapatnam Crowned National Champion at the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 14: The 20th edition of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, India's most prestigious business quiz for students, concluded with an exciting grand finale at the President Mumbai - IHCL SeleQtions. The finale was a thrilling battle that showcased intense quizzing among some of the brightest minds in the country. The exciting face-off saw Akshay Valle from Samata College, Visakhapatnam emerging as the National Champion, winning the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy and the grand prize of INR 2,50,000*.

Last year, the quiz introduced internship opportunities with the Tata Group for the top 3 performers at the National Finals, aligning with its ethos of celebrating knowledge and igniting curiosity. This year the internship opportunities were awarded to the top 4 performers which included the National Winner and the three Runners-up, Nidan Basheer from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, Kashyap J from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, and Piyush Kedia from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. Besides this the National winner also received a luxury holiday experience at the Taj Hotels worth INR 50,000* and the other three runners-ups also received a Taj voucher worth INR 20,000*.

The 20th edition of the campus quiz garnered registrations from over 300,000 students across India, with over 1 lakh women registering for the quiz, marking a tenfold increase in registrations compared to the peak registrations from previous editions of the quiz. The country was divided into 24 clusters, grouped into 8 zones, comprising 3 clusters each. Cluster winners and runners-up advanced to the Zonal Finals, with the winner from each zone qualifying for the National Finals.

Chief Guest Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 20th edition of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz! It was inspiring to witness the incredible talent on display as some of the brightest young minds came together to showcase their knowledge. At Tata Motors, we are proud of our association with a knowledge property like Tata Crucible, and this year, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the recently launched Tata Curvv as the brand partner for the quiz. It is initiatives like Tata Crucible that uphold the spirit of the Tata Group by discovering and nurturing the future generation of leaders of our country by offering opportunities to help them learn and excel in their careers. I look forward to seeing the finalists leverage their unique perspectives and skills to drive positive change in their professional lives, shaping a new chapter in India's growth story."

Joining him in congratulating the winner was the other Chief Guest Shailina Parti, Chief Operating Officer - Westside, who said that, "The Tata Crucible Campus Quiz consistently highlights the remarkable talent of our nation's youth. The participants demonstrate an impressive breadth and depth of knowledge across a variety of subjects. This spirit of curiosity and inquiry is sure to lead to their future success."

Expressing joy over his win, Akshay Valle said, "Tata Crucible is the pinnacle of quiz competitions, and reaching this victory has been a true milestone for me. After eating a humble pie at last year's national finals this victory validates my trust in the process. The journey from cutthroat regional rounds to the top has been utterly enthralling, pushing all of us to give our very best. The ever-evolving format creates a competitive environment that keeps both my competitors and I fully prepared. I would like to thank the Tatas for this wonderful opportunity and an unforgettable experience and for giving me something, to write home about."

Noted quizmaster 'Pickbrain' Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the show along with co-host Rashmi Furtado quizzed the participants in their signature captivating style.

Tata Play Binge, Tata Curvv, Tata AIA, and BigBasket were the brand partners for this edition.

Since its inception in 2004, Tata Crucible, a knowledge initiative by the Tata Group, has provided young minds with a platform to showcase their quizzing talents, fostering curiosity and innovative thinking.

*Subject to applicable tax deductions at source.

About Tata Crucible Campus Quiz:

Tata Crucible Business Quiz is India's most prestigious business quiz that has been testing the knowledge and acumen of business enthusiasts since 2004. With a rich legacy of quizzing excellence for close to two decades, Tata Crucible has become a platform for young minds to showcase their business intelligence and strategic thinking. The quiz is held twice annually, with two separate editionsone for full-time students and the other for working professionals across India. With a pan-India presence, Tata Crucible Business Quiz has been nurturing a community of the brightest minds from across the country to compete and learn from each other. It is an opportunity to network with industry experts and gain valuable insights into the world of business.

About the Tata Group:

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $150 billion (INR 12 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 1 million people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalization of $350 billion as of February 2024.

