Akzo Nobel India Launches Dulux Assurance, it's First Warranty Program in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 23: Today, nearly one in every two Indian consumers is prioritizing quality as the primary factor during purchase*. The latest research by Dulux shows that Indian consumers trust the brand and it’s superior quality products to keep their homes looking good year after year.

In 2021, Akzo Nobel India Limited, a leading Paints and Coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints, launched Dulux Assurance - a program assuring perfect colour, finish and coverage on select Dulux products for three months. With the aim to deliver on the core expectation of Indian paint consumers, Dulux AssuranceTM now gets bigger, bolder and more comprehensive. The new Dulux AssuranceTM launched today is AkzoNobel’s first-ever warranty program for its paint consumers in India, making it truly “A COAT OF TRUST IN EVERY STROKE”.

Homeowners across India can now enjoy a worry-free paint experience, for longer. The extensive warranty program covers 17 Dulux products across not only interior and exterior emulsions, but also the Dulux Aquatech range of waterproofing solutions. Another highlight is that the warranty coverage on applicable products goes up to 15 years**. In case of any eventuality, be it cracking, peeling or other parameters as specified in the product warranty document, Akzo Nobel India will replace the paint**.

Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India said, “The demand for paint and coatings is rapidly growing in India and the industry is expected to grow from 62,000 crore to 1 lakh crore in the next five years. While consumer demand for decorative paints continues to grow, we also know that choosing the perfect paint that gives assured results isn’t always easy. Hence, at Dulux - a brand synonymous with quality and innovation, we have launched the Dulux AssuranceTM Warranty Program. It’s our commitment to back unmatched quality with an unbeatable warranty – thus giving families the power to make confident paint choices.”

With the new Dulux Assurance, peace-of-mind is a given and so is convenience. Be it registering for the free-of-cost warranty or raising a claim in case of any eventuality, the entire process is just a click away. Consumers can get in touch with Dulux India via WhatsApp, Dulux India website or even the Dulux India official account on Facebook messenger. Upon successful validation of the claim, the replacement product e-voucher will be sent by e-mail or WhatsApp within 14 working days and is redeemable anytime within three months from the date of issue.

Rajiv Rajgopal added, “At AkzoNobel, we’re confident that the extensive research and development that goes in each can of Dulux will speak for itself and the Dulux Assurance will further act as the ultimate COAT OF TRUST in every stroke of our paint.”

* Source: My Axis August CSI survey

** Terms and Conditions apply for Dulux Assurance. Product warranty varies for different products and replacement will be as per the terms mentioned in the warranty document for respective product. For more details, visit www.dulux.in.

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from a pioneering paints company that’s committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

Akzo Nobel India has been present in India from 69 years. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With an employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has five manufacturing sites, two RD&I centers, regional offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. It’s commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE&S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment.

For more information, please visit www.akzonobel.co.in.

