Al-Nuaim’s New Premium Fragrance Line to Hit Shelves Soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Al-Nuaim, a leading Indian manufacturer of perfumes and attars, is set to launch its new sub-brand, EFTINA by the end of October. The brand recently took to Facebook to make the official announcement. https://www.facebook.com/alnuaimattar/photos/a.559385380749574/5721583267863067/ This mammoth-like fragrance company has already earned fame for their exotic smells; however, this new line of products is aiming to step into the market of luxury perfumes.

We’ve come to expect only great things from Al-Nuaim for the past few years. Ranked amongst the leading brands for fragrance, the brand has gifted us with a few of the finest attars and perfumes, making it an instant fan favorite. While developing a plethora of products based on customer research, Al-Nuaim is an expert in catering to the needs and lifestyles of the loyal customer base. Be it the long-lasting eau de perfumes or the alcohol-free range of attars, Al-Nuaim has never failed to surprise us with perfumes that are more in tune with our liking. No season is complete without its sprinkling of these floral-rich scents.

Now, this fragrance connoisseur is throwing its premium range of perfumes into the ring with the launch of a new fragrance brand – EFTINA. As essential as they may sound, perfumery is the art of magic and mavericks that were always pitched as a luxury. And keeping the legacy alive, Eftina is launching an 11 avant-garde line of perfumes that will mesmerize you.

Eftina (which means “to adore” in Arabic) will launch a collection of seven scents this October: Flora, Adore, Ameer-Al-Oudh, Bitter Peach, Body Musk, Farenite and Dark & Glorious.

Ameer-Al-Oud

Soaked in the richness of each fragrance, this is an aromatic ode to the Middle Eastern heritage of the oriental spicy fragrance. One spray will envelop you in the perfect blend of rare oud, exotic spices and fruity hints. With a strong top note of fruity oriental rose, it masks the richness of berries and gourmand saffron while leaving an after tone of cedar, vanilla, balsam, woody amber & sandal.

Dark & Glorious

Get ready for a warm and citrusy delight!

This perfume comes with the primary notes of citrus, bergamot and lemon, along with mild hints of aquatic pepper spicy and woody musky amber.

Flora

Starting off with a floral bouquet of citrusy mandarin orange, it comes with hints of rose, osmanthus and pink pepper, but as it dries down, you can expect sandalwood and patchouli to take over. The result – a harmonious blend of sweet and woody notes that you’d expect to take in during a late autumn stroll through a heavenly park.

Body Musk

Can’t wait to grab this woody-floral concoction that comes with fruity & floral top notes with hints of warm spicy saffron and musky/ woody after tone. It’s good that just a few spritzes of this fruity mix can last all day long, or else we would go through this rich blend till it runs dry.

Adore

Designed for those with a taste for fruity fragrances, this perfume reminds you of summer treats with its sweet top note of apple, banana and peach alongside a strong base note of musky vanilla tones.

Farenite

Things are steaming up this fresh rose and ambery accords. This perfume is also brimming with a bold base tone of heavy vanilla and Musk.

Bitter peach

This perfume will surely take you on a nostalgic trip to having fresh fruity drinks during hot summer days. Combination of wood warmed with the heat of fruits, this extraordinary scent comes with strong notes of fruity peach and mango while spreading an ambery, musky tone of vanilla.

With this diverse arrangement of iconic luxury perfumes- the expansion makes total sense! Between Al-Nuaim’s popularity in the perfume world and Eftina’s love of luxury — the brand is sure to be known as #KingOfPerfume not just in India but also around the globe.

The brand is yet to release the look and feel of its fragrant bottle – but rumor has it that the packaging of the bottles is out of the world. Designed to stun, the exquisite packaging of these bottles is as intricate and otherworldly as it smelled. With every pack sealed shut, we just can’t wait to get our hands over the elegant-looking elixirs of aroma. Carrying out final preparations, the brand is set to enter shelves exclusively through its official platform. Each of these heavenly scents will run you up to ₹599, as the brand is planning to hold an introductory offer of 50% off on all products after launch.

So, are you ready to explore this brand-new fragrance line?

Click here (https://al-nuaim.com/eftina/) to experience the luxury and panache of Eftina/ AlNuaim.

